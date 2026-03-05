True Colors' Inaugural Garden Gala

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About this event
$
Enjoy dinner, non-alcoholic beverages, live music, and access to the evening’s activities, including red carpet photography, dancing, and the silent auction.
Featured recognition during the event, logo slide in sponsor presentation, social media recognition, and acknowledgement during the evening program. 2 tickets to attend the Gala and enjoy full program with access to all activities.
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