True Colors Youth And Outreach Center Inc

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True Colors Youth And Outreach Center Inc

About this event

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True Colors' Inaugural Garden Gala

316 Main St

New Milford, PA 18834, USA

Add a donation for True Colors Youth And Outreach Center Inc

$

Community Ticket
$75

Enjoy dinner, non-alcoholic beverages, live music, and access to the evening’s activities, including red carpet photography, dancing, and the silent auction.

Platinum Guest (Early Bird)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Featured recognition during the event, logo slide in sponsor presentation, social media recognition, and acknowledgement during the evening program. 2 tickets to attend the Gala and enjoy full program with access to all activities.

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