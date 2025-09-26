True Gospel Recovery Center's Books

Pastor Livinus Uchenna Maduka is a businessman called to the ministry, the founder of True Gospel Christian Center Church in Houston, Texas, since 2004. His love for God and humanity, as well as his quest for social justice and equity, have remained the driving force behind most of his life’s endeavors.
He started his ministry training at the Ministry Development Institute of New Light Christian Center Church, Houston, Texas. He served as a personal and prison minister under the leadership of Bishop I. V. Hilliard and in prison ministry under the chaplaincy of Darrington Prison, located in Rosharon, Texas.
He also obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Christian Counseling from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. He also attended ministry training at Charis Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He received his ministry license under the mentorship of Andrew Wommack.
This book is set to unfold the mystery of true Christian freedom. And I want you to hold on tight as the chapters take you into the understanding needed and necessary to live in the abundant life that has been purchased for us by our Lord Jesus Christ.
I do know that there are many unanswered questions in the hearts of millions on this issue of experiential freedom, especially why an average Christian doesn’t enjoy the already given freedom (John 10:10). But I would love it if you would bear with me as I take you through the journey of exposing the truths of God in the scriptures for your experiential freedom.
"I acknowledge every good thing in me through Christ Jesus. I am not trying to become something—I already am a new creation. I renew my mind daily with God’s Word and choose to be transformed. I refuse to be conformed to fear or failure. I am filled with God’s Spirit, empowered to overcome, and destined to reflect His glory. What’s in my spirit will manifest in my life!"
The Constitution of Heaven on Earth is founded upon the prayer and expectation of our Lord Jesus Christ. Heaven on earth is not a wish for the future alone but God’s present purpose for every believer. The will of God is perfect in heaven, and through Christ, that same will is to be established in the earth — in our lives, families, communities, and nations.
Choosing to follow Jesus is the most important decision you will ever make. It marks the start of a transformed life—one where God’s grace replaces guilt, and His love overcomes sin. Many people misunderstand salvation, believing it’s about earning God’s favor through good deeds. But the truth is, salvation is a gift, not a reward. It is freely given to those who believe in Jesus Christ.
Welcome to The Blessing of Partnership, a journey into the transformative truth that giving is far more than a charitable act—it is a divine partnership that blesses the giver as much as the receiver. Over the years, I have witnessed the power of this principle ignite revival, break financial bondage, and draw hearts closer to God. This book is born from those experiences, shaped by the Word of God, and inspired by the countless lives I’ve seen changed through the simple yet profound act of sowing with faith.
