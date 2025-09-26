True Gospel Recovery Center's Books

Pastor Livinus Uchenna Maduka is a businessman called to the ministry, the founder of True Gospel Christian Center Church in Houston, Texas, since 2004. His love for God and humanity, as well as his quest for social justice and equity, have remained the driving force behind most of his life’s endeavors.

He started his ministry training at the Ministry Development Institute of New Light Christian Center Church, Houston, Texas. He served as a personal and prison minister under the leadership of Bishop I. V. Hilliard and in prison ministry under the chaplaincy of Darrington Prison, located in Rosharon, Texas.

He also obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Christian Counseling from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. He also attended ministry training at Charis Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He received his ministry license under the mentorship of Andrew Wommack.