TRUE NORTH CIRCLE FOUNDATION INC

Hosted by

TRUE NORTH CIRCLE FOUNDATION INC

About this event

True North Circle Foundation and Island United: Real Men Wear Pink Fashion Show And Fundraiser

Early Admission
$43
Available until Aug 31
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
General Admission
$59

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities

The Presenting Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Premier Logo placement on all event materials, Recognition as Presenting Sponsor, Full page recognition in event program, Premium Vendor Display Table, Event Website recognition, Social Media Spotlight, and 6 complimentary event tickets.

The Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Prominent logo placement, half page program recognition, social media and event day recognition, vendor display opportunity, and three complimentary event tickets.

The Silver Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo placement and event program, social media and event day recognition, and 2 complimentary event tickets.

The Bronze Sponsor
$400

Name recognition in event program, social media acknowledgment, Event Day recognition, and 1 complimentary event ticket

The Community Partner
$160

Name listed among community supporters, recognition during event, social media acknowledgement

Add a donation for TRUE NORTH CIRCLE FOUNDATION INC

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