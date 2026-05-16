True North Circle Foundation and Island United: Real Men Wear Pink Fashion Show And Fundraiser

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities
Premier Logo placement on all event materials, Recognition as Presenting Sponsor, Full page recognition in event program, Premium Vendor Display Table, Event Website recognition, Social Media Spotlight, and 6 complimentary event tickets.
Prominent logo placement, half page program recognition, social media and event day recognition, vendor display opportunity, and three complimentary event tickets.
Logo placement and event program, social media and event day recognition, and 2 complimentary event tickets.
Name recognition in event program, social media acknowledgment, Event Day recognition, and 1 complimentary event ticket
Name listed among community supporters, recognition during event, social media acknowledgement
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