True Vision Media Packages

Mini Memory Package
$400

A cinematic, heartfelt keepsake of your athlete.

Perfect for Parents and Coaches who want something meaningful and emotional.

Includes:

  • 60–90 second cinematic film
  • Slow-motion + emotional storytelling
  • Captured from existing games
  • Delivered in 5–7 days
Memory Plus Package
$500

Our most popular — a keepsake + a social edit your athlete will LOVE.

Includes:

  • 75–90 second cinematic film
  • 30–45 second vertical edit
  • Warm color tones + powerful pacing
  • Delivered in 4–6 days
Signature Story Package
$650

Give your athlete the full cinematic treatment — their story, professionaly told.

Includes:

  • 90–120 second film
  • 45–60 second hype edit
  • 15–20 second social micro-reel
  • Premium color grading
  • 3–5 day priority delivery
Team Package
$1,500

The most emotional way to end a season.
Perfect for banquets, coaches, and team parents.

Includes:

  • 3 games filmed
  • Full team recap film
  • Vertical hype edit
  • High-energy micro reel

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!