Trulegacy Impact Golf Classic

Become the exclusive sponsor of the tournament’s premier attraction the Tesla Model Y Hole-In-One Challenge. Your company will receive exclusive branding at the designated Par 3 contest hole, recognition throughout the event, logo placement on marketing materials, social media promotion, website recognition, awards ceremony acknowledgment, and one complimentary foursome. This sponsorship places your brand at the center of the tournament’s most exciting opportunity while supporting the mission of TruLegacy Impact Network.

Exclusive Tesla Hole-In-One Challenge Sponsorship

Premium Signage at Contest Hole

Logo on Event Marketing Materials

Website & Social Media Recognition

Awards Ceremony Recognition

One Complimentary Foursome

Opportunity to Display Promotional Materials at the Hole