Trulegacy Impact Golf Classic

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About this event
(Limited Time Pricing- Individual Golfer)
9-Hole Tournament Entry
Contest Eligibility
Food & Beverage
Player Gift Bag & T-shirt
9-Hole Tournament Entry for Individual Golfer
Food & Beverage
Contest Eligibility
Player Gift Bag & T-shirt
(Limited Time Pricing- Group of 4 Golfers)
9-Hole Tournament Entry
Food & Beverage
Contest Eligibility
Player Gift Bag & T-shirt
(Group of 4 Golfers)
9-Hole Tournament Entry
Food & Beverage
Contest Eligibility
Player Gift Bag & T-shirt
Become the exclusive sponsor of the tournament’s premier attraction the Tesla Model Y Hole-In-One Challenge. Your company will receive exclusive branding at the designated Par 3 contest hole, recognition throughout the event, logo placement on marketing materials, social media promotion, website recognition, awards ceremony acknowledgment, and one complimentary foursome. This sponsorship places your brand at the center of the tournament’s most exciting opportunity while supporting the mission of TruLegacy Impact Network.
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