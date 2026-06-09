Trulegacy

Hosted by

Trulegacy

About this event

Trulegacy Impact Golf Classic

6827 Hannegan Rd

Everson, WA 98247, USA

Early Bird Impact Player
$125
Available until Jul 3

(Limited Time Pricing- Individual Golfer)

9-Hole Tournament Entry

Contest Eligibility

Food & Beverage

Player Gift Bag & T-shirt

Impact Player
$150

9-Hole Tournament Entry for Individual Golfer

Food & Beverage

Contest Eligibility

Player Gift Bag & T-shirt

Early Bird Legacy Foursome
$500
Available until Jul 3
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

(Limited Time Pricing- Group of 4 Golfers)

9-Hole Tournament Entry

Food & Beverage

Contest Eligibility

Player Gift Bag & T-shirt

Legacy Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

(Group of 4 Golfers)

9-Hole Tournament Entry

Food & Beverage

Contest Eligibility

Player Gift Bag & T-shirt

⛳ Hole Sponsor
$500
  • Custom Hole Sign
  • Logo on Event Website
  • Social Media Recognition
🏌️ Birdie Sponsor
$1,000
  • Hole Sponsorship
  • Logo on Marketing Materials
  • Social Media Recognition
  • Awards Ceremony Recognition
🦅 Eagle Sponsor
$2,500
  • Premium Hole Sponsorship
  • Banner Placement
  • Recognition During Event
  • Complimentary Foursome
🏆 Gold Sponsor
$5,000
  • Premium Branding
  • Complimentary Foursome
  • Vendor Table
  • Marketing Recognition
💎 Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
  • Event Presented By [Company Name]
  • Largest Logo Placement
  • Speaking Opportunity
  • Two Complimentary Foursomes
  • Recognition on All Marketing
🚗 Tesla Hole-In-One Sponsor
$7,500

Become the exclusive sponsor of the tournament’s premier attraction the Tesla Model Y Hole-In-One Challenge. Your company will receive exclusive branding at the designated Par 3 contest hole, recognition throughout the event, logo placement on marketing materials, social media promotion, website recognition, awards ceremony acknowledgment, and one complimentary foursome. This sponsorship places your brand at the center of the tournament’s most exciting opportunity while supporting the mission of TruLegacy Impact Network.

  • Exclusive Tesla Hole-In-One Challenge Sponsorship
  • Premium Signage at Contest Hole
  • Logo on Event Marketing Materials
  • Website & Social Media Recognition
  • Awards Ceremony Recognition
  • One Complimentary Foursome
  • Opportunity to Display Promotional Materials at the Hole
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