About this raffle

Trumbull BMX annual calendar raffle 2025

31 days, 31 chances to win
$20
For the month of July, we’re having a giveaway with one daily prize drawing. Each ticket will be entered into the daily prize giveaway; one lucky entry will be chosen as the winner each day. The winner will be able to select a prize based on ticket A, B, C. The winners' name will be listed on the website as they're announced, and we will also contact the winner directly.
Buy 5 tickets get 2 free
$100
This includes 7 tickets
Get 2 free tickets when you purchase 5
12 TICKETS FOR $150
$150
SPEND $150 AND HAVE YOUR NAME LISTED ON OUR NEW WELCOME SIGN
