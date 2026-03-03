Trumbull Track Inc

Hosted by

Trumbull Track Inc

About this event

Trumbull BMX Summer Camp

Indian Ledge Park Rd

Trumbull, CT 06611, USA

June 29th - July 3rd (5 days)
$350

Enjoy the summer camp with normal drop off at 8:45am and pickup from 4 - 4:30pm.

July 6th - July 9th (4 days)
$280

Enjoy the summer camp with normal drop off at 8:45am and pickup from 4 - 4:30pm. NO CAMP JULY 10th.

July 13th - July 17th (5 days)
$350

Enjoy the summer camp with normal drop off at 8:45am and pickup from 4 - 4:30pm.

July 20th - July 22nd (3 days)
$210

Enjoy the summer camp with normal drop off at 8:45am and pickup from 4 - 4:30pm. Shorter week due to the New England National.

July 27th - July 31st (5 days)
$350

Enjoy the summer camp with normal drop off at 8:45am and pickup from 4 - 4:30pm.

August 3rd - August 7th (5 days)
$350

Enjoy the summer camp with normal drop off at 8:45am and pickup from 4 - 4:30pm.

Early Drop Off
$10

You can drop your camper off prior to the start of camp beginning at 7am. This ticket is per day. Please add as many as you need. If you are unsure regarding days and amount you may pay the day of.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!