Trumbull BMX Summer Camp

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the summer camp with normal drop off at 8:45am and pickup from 4 - 4:30pm.
Enjoy the summer camp with normal drop off at 8:45am and pickup from 4 - 4:30pm. NO CAMP JULY 10th.
Enjoy the summer camp with normal drop off at 8:45am and pickup from 4 - 4:30pm.
Enjoy the summer camp with normal drop off at 8:45am and pickup from 4 - 4:30pm. Shorter week due to the New England National.
Enjoy the summer camp with normal drop off at 8:45am and pickup from 4 - 4:30pm.
Enjoy the summer camp with normal drop off at 8:45am and pickup from 4 - 4:30pm.
You can drop your camper off prior to the start of camp beginning at 7am. This ticket is per day. Please add as many as you need. If you are unsure regarding days and amount you may pay the day of.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!