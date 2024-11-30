Community Stages

Hosted by

Community Stages

About this event

Trunk & Trek Troupe (Oddbits) Performance Class - Winter/Spring 2025

Trunk & Trek Troupe Tuition item
Trunk & Trek Troupe Tuition
$390
Trunk & Trek Troupe (Oddbits) Winter/Spring 2025 Ages: 12 - 18 Tuition: $400 Rehearsals: Tuesdays and Thursdays 5:30 - 7:30 PM January 21-April 10 (no class March 18 & 20) Performances: April 5, StoryWalk April 12, Marion County Library Additional shows may be added
Audition Prep Workshop item
Audition Prep Workshop
Free
Tuesday, January 14. 2025 at 5:30 We want you to feel confident and ready for your audition! You may bring a short comedic monologue (under a minute) or we will give you material with which you can practice! No experience necessary!
Audition item
Audition
$5
Thursday, January 16. 2025 at 5:30 PM A $5 refundable deposit is required at registration. Actors should prepare a brief comedic monologue (under one minute), dress comfortably to move, and bring a water bottle.
Add a donation for Community Stages

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!