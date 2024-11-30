Trunk & Trek Troupe (Oddbits) Performance Class - Winter/Spring 2025

Tuesday, January 14. 2025 at 5:30 We want you to feel confident and ready for your audition! You may bring a short comedic monologue (under a minute) or we will give you material with which you can practice! No experience necessary!

