Trunk & Trek Troupe (Oddbits) Performance Class - Winter/Spring 2025
Trunk & Trek Troupe Tuition
$390
Trunk & Trek Troupe (Oddbits) Winter/Spring 2025
Ages: 12 - 18
Tuition: $400
Rehearsals:
Tuesdays and Thursdays
5:30 - 7:30 PM
January 21-April 10
(no class March 18 & 20)
Performances:
April 5, StoryWalk
April 12, Marion County Library
Additional shows may be added
Trunk & Trek Troupe (Oddbits) Winter/Spring 2025
Ages: 12 - 18
Tuition: $400
Rehearsals:
Tuesdays and Thursdays
5:30 - 7:30 PM
January 21-April 10
(no class March 18 & 20)
Performances:
April 5, StoryWalk
April 12, Marion County Library
Additional shows may be added
Audition Prep Workshop
Free
Tuesday, January 14. 2025 at 5:30
We want you to feel confident and ready for your audition! You may bring a short comedic monologue (under a minute) or we will give you material with which you can practice! No experience necessary!
Tuesday, January 14. 2025 at 5:30
We want you to feel confident and ready for your audition! You may bring a short comedic monologue (under a minute) or we will give you material with which you can practice! No experience necessary!
Audition
$5
Thursday, January 16. 2025 at 5:30 PM
A $5 refundable deposit is required at registration. Actors should prepare a brief comedic monologue (under one minute), dress comfortably to move, and bring a water bottle.
Thursday, January 16. 2025 at 5:30 PM
A $5 refundable deposit is required at registration. Actors should prepare a brief comedic monologue (under one minute), dress comfortably to move, and bring a water bottle.
Add a donation for Community Stages
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!