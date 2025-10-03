Northeast Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

Northeast Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

Trunk or Treat 2025!

70 Putney Ln

Waltham, MA 02452

Individual Ticket
$5

Admission for one person. Admission includes: Pizza and water for all attendees. Children also receive a trick or treat bag.

Trunk Registration
$25

Registration for a single vehicle trunk. Admission fee waived for up to (4) people. Trunks shall be decorated in a child-friendly nature without violent themes or gore. Trunk hosts are responsible for providing own treats. Vehicle must arrive by 4:30PM and remain parked until event conclusion at 7:00PM.

50/50 Raffle - 1 Ticket
$1

Tickets will be ready for you at the check-in table at the event.

50/50 Raffle - 6 Tickets
$5

50/50 Raffle - 15 Tickets
$10

