Trunk or Treat 2025

Clifton, NJ 07011
Anyone who plans to Trick-or-Treat, no matter their age, needs this ticket. If you are getting treats, you need a paid ticket.
Discounted price for families who paid their HSA membership dues. Anyone who plans to Trick-or-Treat, no matter their age, needs this ticket. If you are getting treats, you need a paid ticket. We will be verifying that you are an HSA member.
Please include any immediate family members who will be attending but NOT trick-or-treating. This could be parents, babies, or siblings who will not be trick-or-treating. **ALL CHILDREN MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT. THIS IS NOT A DROP OFF EVENT.**
You are responsible for decorating your trunk and handing out candy. The HSA will provide all the candy. This is a judged competition with a prize!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing