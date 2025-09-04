St Columbkille School PTU

Hosted by

St Columbkille School PTU

About this event

2025 Trunk or Treat

6740 Broadview Rd

Parma, OH 44134, USA

PTU Member Admission
$5

With your wristband you get to play around on the inflatables, pick a pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, photos in the Photo Booth, Monster Mash Dance Party with DJ Mike Pataki, and prizes for best costumes and trunk! 

General Admission
$7

With your wristband you get to play around on the inflatables, pick a pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, photos in the Photo Booth, Monster Mash Dance Party with DJ Mike Pataki, and prizes for best costumes and trunk! 

2 and Under
Free
Adults
Free

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