2025 Trunk or Treat

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About this event
With your wristband you get to play around on the inflatables, pick a pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, photos in the Photo Booth, Monster Mash Dance Party with DJ Mike Pataki, and prizes for best costumes and trunk!
With your wristband you get to play around on the inflatables, pick a pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, photos in the Photo Booth, Monster Mash Dance Party with DJ Mike Pataki, and prizes for best costumes and trunk!
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