Trunks, Treats, and Treasures - A Family Friendly Fundraiser

Vendor Information & Requirements

The vendor registration fee is $25 per space and is non-refundable.

All vendors are responsible for providing their own tables, chairs, tents, displays, and any other equipment needed for their booth setup.

This event will be held outdoors; however, in the event of inclement weather, activities will be moved indoors whenever possible.

Food and beverage vendors are solely responsible for maintaining all required permits, licenses, certifications, and health department approvals applicable to their business.

By registering, vendors agree to comply with all event rules and local regulations.

If you have any questions, please contact us at [email protected].