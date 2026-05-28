Trunks, Treats, and Treasures - A Family Friendly Fundraiser

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About this event
Vendor Information & Requirements
The vendor registration fee is $25 per space and is non-refundable.
All vendors are responsible for providing their own tables, chairs, tents, displays, and any other equipment needed for their booth setup.
This event will be held outdoors; however, in the event of inclement weather, activities will be moved indoors whenever possible.
Food and beverage vendors are solely responsible for maintaining all required permits, licenses, certifications, and health department approvals applicable to their business.
By registering, vendors agree to comply with all event rules and local regulations.
If you have any questions, please contact us at [email protected].
Car Show Entry Information & Requirements
The car show entry fee is $30 per vehicle and is non-refundable.
Participants may enter classic, custom, antique, modern, or specialty vehicles. Vehicles should be clean, presentable, and ready for display upon arrival.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles in a family-friendly Halloween theme for our Trunk-or-Treat and Fall Festival activities. Prizes will be awarded for outstanding vehicle decorations.
All decorations, displays, candy, and materials used for Trunk-or-Treat participation must be provided by the participant. Decorations must be appropriate for all ages and may not contain political, offensive, vulgar, or otherwise inappropriate content.
The event will be held outdoors; however, in the event of inclement weather, activities will be moved indoors or adjusted as necessary.
By registering, participants agree to follow all event rules, staff directions, and safety requirements. Event organizers reserve the right to deny participation or request removal of any vehicle or display that does not comply with event policies.
If you have any questions, please contact us at [email protected].
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