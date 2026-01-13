Spring Tea Silent Auction

About this event
1635 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28216, USA
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a little well-deserved relaxation with this self-care package featuring a 60-minute massage from The Art of Massage, a gift card to All Aesthetics for a refreshing express facial, and a soft spa headband to complete the experience. Beautifully packaged and ready to enjoy, this bundle is the perfect way to unwind, recharge, and feel your best.This item is values at $290.
Starting bid
See the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra perform Coplan & Kahane at the Knight Theater May 15th at 7:30 PM. The season concludes with a deeply personal and poignant reflection on the meaning of home. As part of the CSO Spotlight Series, Artistic Partner Gabriel Kahane's emergency shelter intake form delivers a powerful oratorio-style work that explores homelessness from multiple perspectives, featuring a choir of community members directly touched by homelessness, eviction, or housing insecurity. Jennifer Higdon's vibrant tribute to Atlanta's skyline opens the program, capturing the city's dynamic energy through lush orchestration. Copland's Suite from Appalachian Spring offers a contrasting portrayal of a couple trying to establish a homestead in rural America. Seats are in the Orchestra Front Center and are valued at $180.
Starting bid
See the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra perform Coplan & Kahane at the Knight Theater May 16th at 7:30 PM. The season concludes with a deeply personal and poignant reflection on the meaning of home. As part of the CSO Spotlight Series, Artistic Partner Gabriel Kahane's emergency shelter intake form delivers a powerful oratorio-style work that explores homelessness from multiple perspectives, featuring a choir of community members directly touched by homelessness, eviction, or housing insecurity. Jennifer Higdon's vibrant tribute to Atlanta's skyline opens the program, capturing the city's dynamic energy through lush orchestration. Copland's Suite from Appalachian Spring offers a contrasting portrayal of a couple trying to establish a homestead in rural America. Seats are Front Orchestra Center and are valued at $190.
Starting bid
Unleash your inner artist with this thoughtfully curated Sip & Paint Basket. This is perfect for a relaxing night in or a creative gathering with friends. This set includes everything you need to create your own masterpiece while enjoying a cozy, wine-filled evening. It includes wine, a wine cloth bag, a wine foil cutter, two easels, a paint brush set, paint, two mini canvases, two 5x7 canvases, a paint-by-the-number set, Lindor chocolates, two wine glasses, and cello wrap. Whether you're a seasoned artist or just looking for a fun, stress-free activity, this basket offers the perfect blend of creativity and indulgence. Ideal for date nights, girls’ nights, or solo self-care evenings, it’s an experience as memorable as the art you’ll create. This item is valued at $120.
Starting bid
Real African Art is a community focused, socially conscientious arts entity that was started with the aspiration to improve the lives of Zimbabwean and African artists and provide them with opportunities and platforms to exhibit and market their creative art work in the United States and beyond. This item is valued at $1,000.
Starting bid
See the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra perform Coplan & Kahane at the Knight Theater May 15th at 7:30 PM. The season concludes with a deeply personal and poignant reflection on the meaning of home. As part of the CSO Spotlight Series, Artistic Partner Gabriel Kahane's emergency shelter intake form delivers a powerful oratorio-style work that explores homelessness from multiple perspectives, featuring a choir of community members directly touched by homelessness, eviction, or housing insecurity. Jennifer Higdon's vibrant tribute to Atlanta's skyline opens the program, capturing the city's dynamic energy through lush orchestration. Copland's Suite from Appalachian Spring offers a contrasting portrayal of a couple trying to establish a homestead in rural America. Seats are in the Orchestra Front Center and are valued at $180.
Starting bid
See the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra perform Coplan & Kahane at the Knight Theater May 16th at 7:30 PM. The season concludes with a deeply personal and poignant reflection on the meaning of home. As part of the CSO Spotlight Series, Artistic Partner Gabriel Kahane's emergency shelter intake form delivers a powerful oratorio-style work that explores homelessness from multiple perspectives, featuring a choir of community members directly touched by homelessness, eviction, or housing insecurity. Jennifer Higdon's vibrant tribute to Atlanta's skyline opens the program, capturing the city's dynamic energy through lush orchestration. Copland's Suite from Appalachian Spring offers a contrasting portrayal of a couple trying to establish a homestead in rural America. Seats are in the Orchestra Front Left and are valued at $130.
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