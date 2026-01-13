Spring Tea Silent Auction

Unleash your inner artist with this thoughtfully curated Sip & Paint Basket. This is perfect for a relaxing night in or a creative gathering with friends. This set includes everything you need to create your own masterpiece while enjoying a cozy, wine-filled evening. It includes wine, a wine cloth bag, a wine foil cutter, two easels, a paint brush set, paint, two mini canvases, two 5x7 canvases, a paint-by-the-number set, Lindor chocolates, two wine glasses, and cello wrap. Whether you're a seasoned artist or just looking for a fun, stress-free activity, this basket offers the perfect blend of creativity and indulgence. Ideal for date nights, girls’ nights, or solo self-care evenings, it’s an experience as memorable as the art you’ll create. This item is valued at $120.