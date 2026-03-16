Trusted Mentors 2026 Chili Cook-Off

Single entry or teams welcome. There is no team maximum. The cost is $25 per chili recipe. Chili table location will be on a first come basis. Contestants must furnish their own equipment and utensils. Electrical outlets will be available. All contestants are responsible for the maintenance of the chili's proper temperature before serving.





Each entry must cook a minimum of five (5) gallons of chili. Chili must be brought "ready to eat."





Contestants are responsible for supplying their own toppings for their chili.





Each table will be given a container with a number to collect tickets. The more people you know and invite, the better chance you have of winning the People's Choice Award!





Contestants agree to provide a thorough ingredient list (not recipe) to prevent allergic reactions and/or anaphylactic shock. Contestants must provide two printed copies of the ingredients on the day of the event.





Serving will begin at 12:00 PM.





The decision of the judges is final. Judging will be based on numbered score cards. The Judge's Choice award will be from the judges' score cards. There will be a People Choice Award based on who collects the most tickets.





Judging





Chili will be judged based on the following characteristics:

Texture

Flavor

Consistency

Aroma

Color











