Avia Christi Academy
eventClosed
Light and Truth Gala Tickets
1503 Tracy Ave
Excelsior Springs, MO 64024, USA
addExtraDonation
$
Plate
$40
Includes elegant dinner, 2 drink tickets, and live entertainment.
Includes elegant dinner, 2 drink tickets, and live entertainment.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Table of 8
$300
Includes dinner, 2 drink tickets, and live entertainment for 8 people at one table.
Includes dinner, 2 drink tickets, and live entertainment for 8 people at one table.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Donation Only
$20
Can't attend but would like to support us? You can make a donation here! Just select how many increments of $20 you would like to give. May God reward you for your generosity!
Can't attend but would like to support us? You can make a donation here! Just select how many increments of $20 you would like to give. May God reward you for your generosity!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout