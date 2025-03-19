Community School of Music and Arts
eventClosed
"Try It" Workshop - Fundamentals of Latin Dance (Spring 2025)
330 E State St
Ithaca, NY 14850, USA
addExtraDonation
$
"Try It" Workshop, Fundamentals of Latin Dance - Non-Members
$27
Thursday, 4/24 from 5:00-6:00 pm * Ages: 16+
Thursday, 4/24 from 5:00-6:00 pm * Ages: 16+
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
"Try It" Workshop, Fundamentals of Latin Dance - Members
$21
Thursday, 4/24 from 5:00-6:00 pm * Ages: 16+
Thursday, 4/24 from 5:00-6:00 pm * Ages: 16+
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout