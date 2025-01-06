eventClosed

"Try It" Workshop - Youth Theatre, Gr 4-8 (Winter 2025)

330 E State St

Ithaca, NY 14850, USA

Youth Theatre Workshop - Grade 4-8 - Non-Members
$23
Youth Theatre Workshop on Thurs, 1/23 from 3:45-4:45pm with Nicole-Bethany. Grades 4-8
Youth Theatre Workshop - Grade 4-8 - Members
$17
