TRY U 2026 Uniform Payments

About this shop
All players must have at least a light and dark jersey and shorts.. If you're missing one from last season, reorder that item below.
Replacement SS Jersey if you need a new size or traded yours away!
Replacement shorts if you need a new size or traded yours away!
Optional LS jersey! You can use this to pay for either light or dark.
New design this year! Optional gear.
New design this year! Optional gear.
Only use this if purchasing at growth rate (150% of typical price)
Only use this if purchasing at growth rate (150% of typical price)
Only use this if purchasing at growth rate (150% of typical price)
Only use this if purchasing at growth rate (150% of typical price)
Only use this if purchasing at growth rate (150% of typical price)
Only use this if purchasing at growth rate (150% of typical price)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!