DiscNY Ultimate

Offered by

DiscNY Ultimate

About this shop

TRY U 2026 Uniform Payments

Base Kit (SS Jerseys + Shorts)
$130

All players must have at least a light and dark jersey and shorts.. If you're missing one from last season, reorder that item below.

0
Individual Short Sleeved Jersey
$47

Replacement SS Jersey if you need a new size or traded yours away!

0
Individual Shorts
$36

Replacement shorts if you need a new size or traded yours away!

0
Long Sleeved Jersey
$50

Optional LS jersey! You can use this to pay for either light or dark.

0
Revolution Hoodie
$55

New design this year! Optional gear.

0
Windbreaker
$55

New design this year! Optional gear.

0
GROWTH RATE - Base Kit
$195

Only use this if purchasing at growth rate (150% of typical price)

0
GROWTH RATE - Individual Short Sleeved Jersey
$70.50

Only use this if purchasing at growth rate (150% of typical price)

0
GROWTH RATE - Individual Shorts
$54

Only use this if purchasing at growth rate (150% of typical price)

0
GROWTH RATE - Long Sleeved Jersey
$75

Only use this if purchasing at growth rate (150% of typical price)

0
GROWTH RATE - Revolution Hoodie
$82.50

Only use this if purchasing at growth rate (150% of typical price)

0
GROWTH RATE - Windbreaker
$82.50

Only use this if purchasing at growth rate (150% of typical price)

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!