Tsalagiyi Cherokee Nation, Sovereign state: "Ningrat Auction 2026"

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Original painting of Empress in her likeness displaying her transformative unique style gifted to her at her Coronation
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Isis & Anubis Chalices Stainless steels Inside coupling, used only once at her first Pow Wow. 6oz. Capacity
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Feather Pendant of Ma'at Necklace Stainless steel feather of Ma'at pendant with adjustable necklace & a turquoise stones
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Original painting depicting the colorful essence of our Empress gifted to her at her Coronation
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Butterfly Filigree Wall décor that symbolizes spiritual rebirth, resilience, and the beauty of becoming a butterfly
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Original Flag of Turtle Island Bumper Sticker
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Red & Black Coronation Hand-Held Fan
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Butterfly Hand-Held Fan
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Holographic Hand-Held Fire Fan
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Emerald Green Feather Hand-Held Fan with Beads Made from The House of Africa
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Fuschia & Black Hand-Held Fan used at Coronation
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Bright Gold Hand-Held fan from Calss of 2024. Used on the boat ride
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Periwinkle Hand-Held fan from Calss of 2024. Used on the boat ride
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Handmade Adjustable Hawk Feather Head dress by Osiris for Empress to wear during The Tribal Family Reunion
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H.E. Ms. Potolo Bey's Full Natal Chart Analysis & Consultation: This in-depth session explores the celestial blueprint of the recipient's birth. Redeem this beautiful gift certificate
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5th Dimensional Series #1 W16" X L 20" Painting by Lady Rita White Elephant Horse
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I Am Coming for You W16" X L 20" Painting by Lady Rita White Elephant Horse
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Self Portrait W11" X L14" Painting by Lady Rita White Elephant Horse
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Let's Dance W11" L14" Picture Painting by Lady Rita White Elephant Horse
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