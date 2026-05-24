Tsalagiyi Cherokee Nation, Sovereign state

Hosted by

Tsalagiyi Cherokee Nation, Sovereign state

About this event

Tsalagiyi Cherokee Nation, Sovereign state: "Ningrat Auction 2026"

Butterfly Artwork (Empress) item
Butterfly Artwork (Empress) item
Butterfly Artwork (Empress)
$25

Starting bid

Original painting of Empress in her likeness displaying her transformative unique style gifted to her at her Coronation

Isis & Anubis Chalices item
Isis & Anubis Chalices
$50

Starting bid

Isis & Anubis Chalices Stainless steels Inside coupling, used only once at her first Pow Wow. 6oz. Capacity

Feather Pendant of Ma'at Necklace item
Feather Pendant of Ma'at Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Feather Pendant of Ma'at Necklace Stainless steel feather of Ma'at pendant with adjustable necklace & a turquoise stones

Symmetry Artwork(Empress) item
Symmetry Artwork(Empress)
$25

Starting bid

Original painting depicting the colorful essence of our Empress gifted to her at her Coronation

Butterfly Filigree Wall décor item
Butterfly Filigree Wall décor
$25

Starting bid

Butterfly Filigree Wall décor that symbolizes spiritual rebirth, resilience, and the beauty of becoming a butterfly

Flag of Turtle Island Bumper Sticker item
Flag of Turtle Island Bumper Sticker
$20

Starting bid

Original Flag of Turtle Island Bumper Sticker

Red & Black Coronation Fan item
Red & Black Coronation Fan
$20

Starting bid

Red & Black Coronation Hand-Held Fan

Butterfly Fan item
Butterfly Fan
$20

Starting bid

Butterfly Hand-Held Fan

Holographic Fire Fan item
Holographic Fire Fan
$20

Starting bid

Holographic Hand-Held Fire Fan

Emerald Green Feather Fan item
Emerald Green Feather Fan
$30

Starting bid

Emerald Green Feather Hand-Held Fan with Beads Made from The House of Africa

Fuschia & Black fan item
Fuschia & Black fan
$20

Starting bid

Fuschia & Black Hand-Held Fan used at Coronation

Gold Fan item
Gold Fan
$20

Starting bid

Bright Gold Hand-Held fan from Calss of 2024. Used on the boat ride

Periwinkle fan (Copy) item
Periwinkle fan (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Periwinkle Hand-Held fan from Calss of 2024. Used on the boat ride

Hawk Feather Head dress item
Hawk Feather Head dress
$75

Starting bid

Handmade Adjustable Hawk Feather Head dress by Osiris for Empress to wear during The Tribal Family Reunion

Full Natal Chart Analysis & Consultation
$25

Starting bid

H.E. Ms. Potolo Bey's Full Natal Chart Analysis & Consultation: This in-depth session explores the celestial blueprint of the recipient's birth. Redeem this beautiful gift certificate

5th Dimensional Series #1
$25

Starting bid

5th Dimensional Series #1 W16" X L 20" Painting by Lady Rita White Elephant Horse

I Am Coming for You Painting
$25

Starting bid

I Am Coming for You W16" X L 20" Painting by Lady Rita White Elephant Horse

Self Portrait Painting
$25

Starting bid

Self Portrait W11" X L14" Painting by Lady Rita White Elephant Horse

Let's Dance Picture Painting
$25

Starting bid

Let's Dance W11" L14" Picture Painting by Lady Rita White Elephant Horse

2006 Suzuki GSXR (Empress Crotch Rocket)
$10,000

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!