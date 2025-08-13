Christmas with The SymphoNYChorus: Christmas at Home

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission
Child (2-12)
If you’re unable to join us for one of our Christmas concerts, there’s still a wonderful way to be involved in the celebration. By donating a ticket for $25, you can give someone in the community the opportunity to experience the joy and hope of Christmas through The SymphoNYChorus. Your generosity will help spread the spirit of the season, bringing warmth and happiness to those who need it most.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!