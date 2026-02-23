TSD Charity Golf

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About this event
Four (4) Foursomes
Two (2) Tee Signs (1st Hole & 18th Hole)
Company Banner displayed the the Luncheon & Awards Ceremony
Company Logo displayed on each golf cart
Company Logo displayed on each scorecard
Company logo featured on the TSD Website
Recognition and thanks in all appropriate outlets
Three (3) Foursomes
One (1) Tee Sign
Company Banner displayed at the Luncheon & Awards Ceremony
Company logo displayed on each scorecard
Company logo featured on the TSD website
Recognition and thanks in all appropriate outlets
Two (2) Foursomes
One (1) tee sign
Company banner displayed at the Luncheon & Awards Ceremony
Company Logo featured on the TSD Website
Recognition and thanks in all appropriate outlets
One (1) Foursome
One (1) Tee Sign
Company logo featured on TSD Website
Recognition and thanks in all appropriate outlets
One (1) Tee Sign
Recognition and thanks in all appropriate outlets
$
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