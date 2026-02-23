Greater Austin Foundation For The Deaf

Hosted by

Greater Austin Foundation For The Deaf

About this event

TSD Charity Golf

7401 Texas Highway 45

Austin, TX 78739, USA

Ranger Legacy Sponsor
$5,000

Four (4) Foursomes

Two (2) Tee Signs (1st Hole & 18th Hole)

Company Banner displayed the the Luncheon & Awards Ceremony

Company Logo displayed on each golf cart

Company Logo displayed on each scorecard

Company logo featured on the TSD Website

Recognition and thanks in all appropriate outlets

Ranger Champion Sponsor
$3,000

Three (3) Foursomes

One (1) Tee Sign

Company Banner displayed at the Luncheon & Awards Ceremony

Company logo displayed on each scorecard

Company logo featured on the TSD website

Recognition and thanks in all appropriate outlets

Ranger Partner Sponsor
$1,500

Two (2) Foursomes

One (1) tee sign

Company banner displayed at the Luncheon & Awards Ceremony

Company Logo featured on the TSD Website

Recognition and thanks in all appropriate outlets

Ranger Supporter Sponsor
$800

One (1) Foursome

One (1) Tee Sign

Company logo featured on TSD Website

Recognition and thanks in all appropriate outlets

Ranger Trail Sponsor
$100

One (1) Tee Sign

Recognition and thanks in all appropriate outlets

Mulligan
$10
  • $10 per mulligan or 2 mulligans for $15
  • Limit two (2) per golfer
  • Mulligans may be used on any regular play hole
  • Not valid on contest holes (Longest Drive & Closest to the Pin)
  • Must be declared before the shot
  • Non-transferable
Double Mulligan
$15
  • 2 mulligans for $15
  • Limit two (2) per golfer
  • Mulligans may be used on any regular play hole
  • Not valid on contest holes (Longest Drive & Closest to the Pin)
  • Must be declared before the shot
  • Non-transferable
Add a donation for Greater Austin Foundation For The Deaf

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!