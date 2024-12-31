TSE Summer Track & Field Season 2025

For our high schoolers that continue to compete in HS Championships (State Meet), they tend to join the team full time late in the season. Athlete must have been a part of TSE in 2024 (Track or XC season).

For our high schoolers that continue to compete in HS Championships (State Meet), they tend to join the team full time late in the season. Athlete must have been a part of TSE in 2024 (Track or XC season).

seeMoreDetailsMobile