closed

TSE Summer Track & Field Season 2025

Summer Track General Membership
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

General Membership (or 1st Sibling)
Summer Track Membership - 2nd Sibling
$225

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Sibling Discounted Ticket
Summer Track Membership - HS STATE TRACK MEET PARTICIPANT
$150

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

For our high schoolers that continue to compete in HS Championships (State Meet), they tend to join the team full time late in the season. Athlete must have been a part of TSE in 2024 (Track or XC season).
Summer Track Membership - Returning Graduating Senior
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

We have a special price for our returning athletes that will be a Senior this year. (Athlete must have run with TSE the previous year)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing