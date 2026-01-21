Top Speed Elite Eagles Track Club

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Top Speed Elite Eagles Track Club

About the memberships

TSE Summer Track & Field Season 2026

New Membership (Package 1)
$300

Renews yearly on: August 29

Please Read!!!

Review and match with TeamSnap registration receipt.


One new athlete and APPROVED volunteer.

Summer Track New (Package 2)
$350

Valid until May 9, 2027

Please Read!!!

Review and match with TeamSnap registration receipt.


One athlete and DENIED volunteering

Returning Member (Package 3)
$275

Renews yearly on: August 29

Please Read!!!

Review and match with TeamSnap registration receipt.


One athlete, APPROVED volunteering, returning member

Returning Member (Package 4)
$325

Renews yearly on: August 29

Please Read!!!

Review and match with TeamSnap registration receipt.


One athlete, DENIED volunteering, returning member

Summer Track (Package 5)
$545

Renews yearly on: August 29

Please Read!!!

Review and match with TeamSnap registration receipt.


Two athletes, APPROVED volunteer and returning members

Summer Track (Package 6)
$595

Renews yearly on: August 29

Please Read!!!

Review and match with TeamSnap registration receipt.


Two athletes, DENIED volunteering, returning member

Custom Package
$150

Renews yearly on: August 30

Custom 2
$200

Renews yearly on: August 30

Only select this option if directed by the admin team

Custom 3
$840

Renews yearly on: August 30

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!