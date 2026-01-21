TSE Summer Track & Field Season 2026

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: August 29
Please Read!!!
Review and match with TeamSnap registration receipt.
One new athlete and APPROVED volunteer.
Valid until May 9, 2027
Please Read!!!
Review and match with TeamSnap registration receipt.
One athlete and DENIED volunteering
Renews yearly on: August 29
Please Read!!!
Review and match with TeamSnap registration receipt.
One athlete, APPROVED volunteering, returning member
Renews yearly on: August 29
Please Read!!!
Review and match with TeamSnap registration receipt.
One athlete, DENIED volunteering, returning member
Renews yearly on: August 29
Please Read!!!
Review and match with TeamSnap registration receipt.
Two athletes, APPROVED volunteer and returning members
Renews yearly on: August 29
Please Read!!!
Review and match with TeamSnap registration receipt.
Two athletes, DENIED volunteering, returning member
Renews yearly on: August 30
Renews yearly on: August 30
Only select this option if directed by the admin team
Renews yearly on: August 30
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