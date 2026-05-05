Hmong Family Society Inc

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Hmong Family Society Inc

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Tsheej Haj Waffle Fundraiser

Add a donation for Hmong Family Society Inc

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Apple Airpod 4 item
Apple Airpod 4
$10

Without active noise cancellation. Shipping available.

$100 Visa Gift Card item
$100 Visa Gift Card
$10

Shipping or Virtual available.

$100 Amazon Gift Card sponsored by TS Lens item
$100 Amazon Gift Card sponsored by TS Lens item
$100 Amazon Gift Card sponsored by TS Lens
$10

Shipping or virtually available.
Sponsored by TS Lens

Photoshoot by Vman Photography item
Photoshoot by Vman Photography
$10

1-hour session

10 edited photos

$250 value

Vic Moua is a talented photographer based in Appleton, WI, with a unique set of Southeast Asian outfits. Visit their Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vmanphotography

Beyond Smiles DentaSpa Prize item
Beyond Smiles DentaSpa Prize
$10

Prize includes a skin analysis, microdermabrasion, and serum infusion facial. Two lucky individuals will win this prize.


Beyond Smiles DentaSpa is located in West St. Paul, MN, and is the First Fully Comprehensive Hybrid Dental and MedSpa Clinic, offering a 360° approach to health and wellness. For more information, visit their Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondsmilesdentaspa

$250 Cut and Color by Kyle Lor item
$250 Cut and Color by Kyle Lor item
$250 Cut and Color by Kyle Lor
$10

$250 cut and color by Kyle Lor.

Located at Thorps in Madison, WI.

Kyle Lor is an Asian American hairstylist. To learn more about Kyle, see his work, and book an appointment, visit: https://www.instagram.com/kylebeestyles/

Dorky Souls Prize Bundle item
Dorky Souls Prize Bundle item
Dorky Souls Prize Bundle
$10

Prize bundle includes:

  • Labubus
  • Dumplings
  • Jujutsu Kaisen Cat Ear Box
  • Squishmellows
  • Hairpins
  • Squishy Toys


Shipping is available.


Dorky Souls is based out of De Forest. They offer a variety of cute and cool anime & pop culture collectibles, including surprise boxes, plushies, and unboxes. To shop online and learn more, visit them here: www.facebook.com/dorkysoulcom


So Mini Sweets Prize Bundle item
So Mini Sweets Prize Bundle item
So Mini Sweets Prize Bundle item
So Mini Sweets Prize Bundle
$10

Prize Bundle includes:

  • Hello Kitty Basket
  • Sweets Basket
  • Baby Three

Shipping Available.

So Mini Sweets is located in Menomonee Falls, WI. Their shop offers sweet treats, toys, plushies, blind boxes, and slime - something for everyone! Visit them online here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61573627778246#

Moonlight Hmong Designs Prize Bundle item
Moonlight Hmong Designs Prize Bundle
$10

Prize Bundle includes:

  • Blanket
  • Bag
  • Table runner
  • Scarf

Shipping Available.

Moonlight Hmong Designs' mission is to bring you quality products that incorporate beautiful, classic Hmong designs. We only sell products that have been personally hand-selected, tested, and that we would purchase ourselves. Our products are perfect as gifts and home decoration. Browse through our selection here: https://www.moonlighthmongdesigns.com/


$100 Gift Certificate to Diane's Place item
$100 Gift Certificate to Diane's Place
$10

$100 gift card to Diane's Place located in Northeast Minneapolis.
Diane’s Place is a Hmong American full-service restaurant serving breakfast and lunch, with dinner soon to come. It is located in Northeast Minneapolis and brings together Chef Diane’s incredible talents in pastry and the comfort recipes of her Hmong heritage in an exceptional culinary experience. For more information, visit their site: https://dianesplacemn.com/.

$100 Gift Certificate to Xiongs Auto Detailing LLC item
$100 Gift Certificate to Xiongs Auto Detailing LLC
$10

$100 gift certificate for auto detailing from Xiongs Auto Detailing.

Xiongs Auto Detailing is located in Madison, WI. They provide interior, exterior, paint correction, aluminum polishing, stain removal, Paint Protection Film (PPF), PDR, and Paintless Dent Repair. To book an appointment and learn more about them, visit their website: https://www.xiongsautodetailing.com

$100 Gift Certificate to P&P Bakery item
$100 Gift Certificate to P&P Bakery
$10

$100 gift certificate for P&P Bakery.

P&P Bakery is a cozy home bakery in Madison, Wisconsin, lovingly run by two moms, Panhia Thao and Pang Thao, who turned their shared passion for baking into a heartfelt business. Known for their delicious, comforting, fresh bread made from homemade recipes, every item is crafted with care, tradition, and attention to detail. Baked in small batches and made with lots of love, P&P Bakery brings warmth, flavor, and a sense of home to every bite.


To place an order or learn more, please visit their website: https://www.facebook.com/PnPBakery.

Greetings From MT Ultimate Package item
Greetings From MT Ultimate Package
$10

The ultimate package prize includes:

  • Tote
  • Wallet
  • Nyob Zoo Greeting Cards Set
  • Simple Xauv
  • Hmong Elephant Footprint Bracelet
  • Starburst Earrings
  • Jewelry box

Shipping available.

Greetings From MT is your one stop shop for handmade greeting cards and hmongdern jewelry. Visit their online shop here: https://www.facebook.com/GreetingsFromMT.



Pokémon Mega Evolution ETB Sponsored by Pang Khang Phtgrphy item
Pokémon Mega Evolution ETB Sponsored by Pang Khang Phtgrphy item
Pokémon Mega Evolution ETB Sponsored by Pang Khang Phtgrphy
$10

Shipping available.

This prize is sponsored and provided by Pang Khang Photography. Pang's passion is photographing life's most precious moments. She believe that photographs are memory keepers. To book an appointment or learn more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/pangkhangphotography.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution ETB Sponsored by Str8Tint item
Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution ETB Sponsored by Str8Tint item
Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution ETB Sponsored by Str8Tint
$10

Shipping available.

This prize is sponsored and provided by Str8Tint.

Str8Tint provides automotive/commercial window tinting, PPF, and graphics for storefront windows and vehicles in Dane County, WI, and surrounding areas. To book an appointment or learn more, visit: https://www.str8tint.com/.

2 Men's Cuts by Kongmeng Yang at Regent Cuts Barbershop item
2 Men's Cuts by Kongmeng Yang at Regent Cuts Barbershop
$10

2 cuts for men by Kongmeng Yang located in Madison, WI.


Kongmeng Yang is a barber at Regent Cuts located in Madison, WI. Regent Cuts Barbershop is a modern twist on the old-fashioned barbershop that offers gentlemen the ultimate barbering experience. To book an appointment with Kongmeng Yang and learn more, visit: https://www.regentcutsbarbershop.com/.

30-min Facial from Nancy at Precious Wellness & Beauty Spa item
30-min Facial from Nancy at Precious Wellness & Beauty Spa item
30-min Facial from Nancy at Precious Wellness & Beauty Spa
$10

30-min Facial Treatment completed by Nancy Vang, Aesthetician at Precious Wellness & Beauty Spa Precious Wellness & Beauty Spa LLC is located in DeForest, WI. For more information, visit their website: https://preciouswellnessandbeautyspa.com/.

Deeg Daws Beef Jerky Prize Bundle item
Deeg Daws Beef Jerky Prize Bundle item
Deeg Daws Beef Jerky Prize Bundle
$10

Prize bundle includes 8 bags of beef jerky, each with one of Deeg Daws' unique flavors:

  • Original
  • Teriyaki
  • Chilli lime
  • Habanero
  • Honey chili
  • Black pepper
  • Ghost lime
  • Desmaley ghost

Shipping is available.


To place an order and learn more about Deeg Daws Beef Jerky, visit their online shop here: https://www.facebook.com/deegdawsjerky.

Henna Brow from So High Brow LLC item
Henna Brow from So High Brow LLC item
Henna Brow from So High Brow LLC
$10

Gift certificate for henna brow by Kate at So High Brow LLC, located in Madison, WI.


Kate established So High Brow in 2018 as an independent artist. She specializes in microblading eyebrows, eyeliner, and lip blush, and is also a certified lash technician. To book an appointment and learn more, visit: https://so-high-brow.square.site/.

Designs by Aemi Sign item
Designs by Aemi Sign item
Designs by Aemi Sign
$10

Shipping Available.


Designs by Aemi was established in 2021 and is located in Sheboygan, WI. They create laser-engraved & 3D home decor and custom signage. To learn more and place an order, visit their online shop: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075953991766.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!