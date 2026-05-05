Tsheej Haj Waffle Fundraiser

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$
Without active noise cancellation. Shipping available.
Shipping or Virtual available.
Shipping or virtually available.
Sponsored by TS Lens
1-hour session
10 edited photos
$250 value
Vic Moua is a talented photographer based in Appleton, WI, with a unique set of Southeast Asian outfits. Visit their Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vmanphotography
Prize includes a skin analysis, microdermabrasion, and serum infusion facial. Two lucky individuals will win this prize.
Beyond Smiles DentaSpa is located in West St. Paul, MN, and is the First Fully Comprehensive Hybrid Dental and MedSpa Clinic, offering a 360° approach to health and wellness. For more information, visit their Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondsmilesdentaspa
$250 cut and color by Kyle Lor.
Located at Thorps in Madison, WI.
Kyle Lor is an Asian American hairstylist. To learn more about Kyle, see his work, and book an appointment, visit: https://www.instagram.com/kylebeestyles/
Prize bundle includes:
Shipping is available.
Dorky Souls is based out of De Forest. They offer a variety of cute and cool anime & pop culture collectibles, including surprise boxes, plushies, and unboxes. To shop online and learn more, visit them here: www.facebook.com/dorkysoulcom
Prize Bundle includes:
Shipping Available.
So Mini Sweets is located in Menomonee Falls, WI. Their shop offers sweet treats, toys, plushies, blind boxes, and slime - something for everyone! Visit them online here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61573627778246#
Prize Bundle includes:
Shipping Available.
Moonlight Hmong Designs' mission is to bring you quality products that incorporate beautiful, classic Hmong designs. We only sell products that have been personally hand-selected, tested, and that we would purchase ourselves. Our products are perfect as gifts and home decoration. Browse through our selection here: https://www.moonlighthmongdesigns.com/
$100 gift card to Diane's Place located in Northeast Minneapolis.
Diane’s Place is a Hmong American full-service restaurant serving breakfast and lunch, with dinner soon to come. It is located in Northeast Minneapolis and brings together Chef Diane’s incredible talents in pastry and the comfort recipes of her Hmong heritage in an exceptional culinary experience. For more information, visit their site: https://dianesplacemn.com/.
$100 gift certificate for auto detailing from Xiongs Auto Detailing.
Xiongs Auto Detailing is located in Madison, WI. They provide interior, exterior, paint correction, aluminum polishing, stain removal, Paint Protection Film (PPF), PDR, and Paintless Dent Repair. To book an appointment and learn more about them, visit their website: https://www.xiongsautodetailing.com
$100 gift certificate for P&P Bakery.
P&P Bakery is a cozy home bakery in Madison, Wisconsin, lovingly run by two moms, Panhia Thao and Pang Thao, who turned their shared passion for baking into a heartfelt business. Known for their delicious, comforting, fresh bread made from homemade recipes, every item is crafted with care, tradition, and attention to detail. Baked in small batches and made with lots of love, P&P Bakery brings warmth, flavor, and a sense of home to every bite.
To place an order or learn more, please visit their website: https://www.facebook.com/PnPBakery.
The ultimate package prize includes:
Shipping available.
Greetings From MT is your one stop shop for handmade greeting cards and hmongdern jewelry. Visit their online shop here: https://www.facebook.com/GreetingsFromMT.
Shipping available.
This prize is sponsored and provided by Pang Khang Photography. Pang's passion is photographing life's most precious moments. She believe that photographs are memory keepers. To book an appointment or learn more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/pangkhangphotography.
Shipping available.
This prize is sponsored and provided by Str8Tint.
Str8Tint provides automotive/commercial window tinting, PPF, and graphics for storefront windows and vehicles in Dane County, WI, and surrounding areas. To book an appointment or learn more, visit: https://www.str8tint.com/.
2 cuts for men by Kongmeng Yang located in Madison, WI.
Kongmeng Yang is a barber at Regent Cuts located in Madison, WI. Regent Cuts Barbershop is a modern twist on the old-fashioned barbershop that offers gentlemen the ultimate barbering experience. To book an appointment with Kongmeng Yang and learn more, visit: https://www.regentcutsbarbershop.com/.
30-min Facial Treatment completed by Nancy Vang, Aesthetician at Precious Wellness & Beauty Spa Precious Wellness & Beauty Spa LLC is located in DeForest, WI. For more information, visit their website: https://preciouswellnessandbeautyspa.com/.
Prize bundle includes 8 bags of beef jerky, each with one of Deeg Daws' unique flavors:
Shipping is available.
To place an order and learn more about Deeg Daws Beef Jerky, visit their online shop here: https://www.facebook.com/deegdawsjerky.
Gift certificate for henna brow by Kate at So High Brow LLC, located in Madison, WI.
Kate established So High Brow in 2018 as an independent artist. She specializes in microblading eyebrows, eyeliner, and lip blush, and is also a certified lash technician. To book an appointment and learn more, visit: https://so-high-brow.square.site/.
Shipping Available.
Designs by Aemi was established in 2021 and is located in Sheboygan, WI. They create laser-engraved & 3D home decor and custom signage. To learn more and place an order, visit their online shop: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075953991766.
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