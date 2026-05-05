Tsheej Haj Waffle Fundraiser

$100 gift certificate for P&P Bakery.



P&P Bakery is a cozy home bakery in Madison, Wisconsin, lovingly run by two moms, Panhia Thao and Pang Thao, who turned their shared passion for baking into a heartfelt business. Known for their delicious, comforting, fresh bread made from homemade recipes, every item is crafted with care, tradition, and attention to detail. Baked in small batches and made with lots of love, P&P Bakery brings warmth, flavor, and a sense of home to every bite.





To place an order or learn more, please visit their website: https://www.facebook.com/PnPBakery.