Tempe South Little League

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Tempe South Little League

About this event

TSLL Banner Sponsorships

Grand Slam Sponsorship item
Grand Slam Sponsorship
$2,000
  • Five (5) total banners; one (1) banner on Bloomquist Signature Field, one (1) banner on each of the three (3) additional fields plus one (1) banner on Bloomquist Signature Field batting cage.
  • Your logo/business will be posted on our social media with links if available.
  • Your logo/business will be posted on our website as a sponsor.
  • Vendor table at Opening Day and Annual TSLL Picnic (must provide your own table/chairs)

Banners at this level will remain up through June 1st, 2026.

Home Run Sponsorship item
Home Run Sponsorship
$1,500
  • Four (4) total banners; one (1) banner on Bloomquist Signature Field plus one (1) banner on each of the three (3) additional fields.
  • Your logo/business will be posted on our social media with links if available.
  • Your logo/business will be posted on our website as a sponsor.
  • Vendor table at Opening Day and Annual TSLL Picnic (must provide your own table/chairs)

Banners at this level will remain up through June 1st, 2026.

Play Ball Sponsorship item
Play Ball Sponsorship
$1,000
  • Two (2) total banners (does not apply to Bloomquist Signature Field).
  • Your logo/business will be posted on our social media with links if available.
  • Your logo/business will be posted on our website as a sponsor.
  • Vendor table at Opening Day and Annual TSLL Picnic (must provide your own table/chairs)

Banners at this level will remain up through June 1st, 2026.

Single Fence Sponsorship item
Single Fence Sponsorship
$400
  • One (1) total banner (does not apply to Bloomquist Signature Field).
  • Your logo/business will be posted on our social media with links if available.
  • Your logo/business will be posted on our website as a sponsor.
  • Vendor table at Opening Day and Annual TSLL Picnic (must provide your own table/chairs)

Banners at this level will remain up through June 1st, 2026.

All-Star Add-on item
All-Star Add-on
$500

This add-on allows your banner(s) to remain up and visible during our District 13 Tournament and our 11U All-Star State Tournament. These tournaments bring teams and families from across Arizona.

Your banner(s) will remain up through July 31st, 2026.

*You must purchase one of the above levels in order to purchase this option.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!