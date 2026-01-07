TSLL Banner Sponsorships

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About this event
Banners at this level will remain up through June 1st, 2026.
Banners at this level will remain up through June 1st, 2026.
Banners at this level will remain up through June 1st, 2026.
Banners at this level will remain up through June 1st, 2026.
This add-on allows your banner(s) to remain up and visible during our District 13 Tournament and our 11U All-Star State Tournament. These tournaments bring teams and families from across Arizona.
Your banner(s) will remain up through July 31st, 2026.
*You must purchase one of the above levels in order to purchase this option.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!