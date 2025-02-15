📋 TSMAC Board Member Renewal Update Form

TSMAC Board Members provide leadership, governance, and strategic oversight to support the organization’s mission of empowering youth through urban performing arts inspired by HBCU traditions. Members contribute by advocating, fundraising, engaging in community partnerships, and guiding financial sustainability. Ideal candidates are passionate about arts education, youth empowerment, and cultural advocacy, with skills in fundraising, nonprofit management, or community engagement. Board members commit 5-10 hours per month, attending quarterly meetings and participating in committees.

