TSOCR member badge order

Offered by
About this shop
Name badge with TSOCR logo, member name, chapter name, and chapter number. Pin or magnet back for attaching. (pin backing is free. If you want magnetic backing, please ADD it BELOW ($1.50 extra).
NAME BADGES WITH DIFFERENT NAMES MUST BE ORDERED SEPARATELY.
Optional magnetic backing for Name Badge (pin backing is free).
This bar is ONLY AVAILABLE TO TSOCR LIFE MEMBERS.
Life Member bar with spacer rings and Life Member logo.
THIS BAR IS ONLY AVAILABLE TO TSOCR GOLDEN ROSE MEMBERS.
Golden Rose bar with spacer rings
THIS BAR IS ONLY AVAILABLE TO TSOCR BLACK ROSE MEMBERS.
Black rose bar with spacer rings
THIS BAR IS ONLY AVAILABLE TO TSOCR LEGACY MEMBERS.
Legacy bar with spacer rings
THIS BAR IS ONLY AVAILABLE TO TSOCR DIRECTOR.
Director bar with spacer rings
THIS BAR IS ONLY AVAILABLE TO TSOCR ASSISTANT DIRECTOR.
Assistant Director bar with spacer rings
THIS BAR IS ONLY AVAILABLE TO TSOCR SECRETARY.
Secretary bar with spacer rings
THIS BAR IS ONLY AVAILABLE TO TSOCR TREASURER.
Treasurer bar with spacer rings
THIS BAR IS ONLY AVAILABLE TO TSOCR CHAPLAIN.
Chaplain bar with spacer rings
THIS BAR IS ONLY AVAILABLE TO TSOCR PARLIAMENTARIAN.
Parliamentarian bar with spacer rings
THIS BAR IS ONLY AVAILABLE TO TSOCR PAST DIRECTORS.
Past Director bar with spacer rings
THIS BAR IS ONLY AVAILABLE TO TSOCR CHAPTER REPS.
Chapter Rep bar with spacer rings
THIS BAR IS ONLY AVAILABLE TO TSOCR CHAPTER PRESIDENTS.
Chapter President bar with spacer rings
If you wish to have your order SHIPPED TO YOU via USPS, there is a $5.00 charge to cover shipping fees.
You may choose to have your order hand-delivered at the next Business meeting and save the shipping charge. If you want to have your order hand-delivered at the next Business meeting, be sure to CHECK THE HAND-DELIVER BOX in the Questions section of the order form.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!