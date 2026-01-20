Tri State Riding Club

Tri State Riding Club

TSRC Working Equitation Clinic with Kim Hillyer

15195 Bushy Park Rd

Woodbine, MD 21797, USA

TSRC Member
$85

This Ticket is available for current 2026 Tri-State Riding Club Members Only. If you would like to join Tri-State please complete registration at Tristate Riding Club - Horseback Riding Club for Adults in VA, MD, & WVA and then sign up for clinic. Based upon the next section we will assign a group and time.

Non-member - Intro
$100

This Ticket is available for non Tri-State Riding Club Members. If you would like to join Tri-State please complete registration at Tristate Riding Club - Horseback Riding Club for Adults in VA, MD, & WVA and then sign up for clinic. Based upon the next section we will assign a group and time.

TSRC Member - Audit Fee
$5

this fee covers the snack and drinks that will be provided

If you are not a current 2026 Tri State Riding Club Member please complete your registration here first Tristate Riding Club - Horseback Riding Club for Adults in VA, MD, & WVA

NON TSRC Member Audit Fee
$10

this fee covers the snack and drinks that will be provided

