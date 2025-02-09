TSSD Spring Fundraiser - Silent Auction

Item includes: Overnight Stay at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in Seaport Village, Harbor Cruise or Whale Watching for 2 and $125 Cheesecake Factory Gift Cards.
Experience the magic of the Seaport Village with this ultimate local staycation! Enjoy a sunset harbor cruise or a breathtaking whale-watching adventure, fuel up at Cheesecake factory, and unwind with a luxurious overnight stay one of San Diego's top-rated hotels!
Perfect for nature lovers and romance seekers alike. Bid now for the ultimate local escape!
Fair Market Value: $700
Liquid Gold: Peduret Prestige Gift Box
$75
Battleships & Brews: Coffee Basket + USS Midway Adventure
$50
Item includes: Coffee Basket + four tickets to the USS Midway.
Give the ultimate treat with a gourmet basket filled to the brim with rich, aromatic coffee and all the fixings + a special blend of dark chocolate raspberry powder and two Le Cruset mugs —perfect for fueling the start to any day.
After enjoying these awesome brews and sweets, treat the family to an unforgettable adventure aboard the USS Midway to explore the legendary aircraft carrier. A perfect mix of relaxation and excitement, this gift is ideal for anyone who loves great flavors and American history!
Fair Market Value: $200 | Local Pickup
Item includes: Lifetime Tahoma 10 ft Sit-on-Top Kayak.
Bid on this durable and stable kayak designed for entry-level to intermediate kayakers! Constructed from UV-protected high-density polyethylene, it features a deep hull for tracking performance and chine rails for stability. The kayak has multiple footrest positions, an adjustable Quick Release Seat Back, and a paddle keeper for convenience. It also includes front and rear shock cord straps, t-handles for easy transport, and a storage hatch for added storage. With a weight capacity of 275 lbs and a length of 120", this kayak is perfect for a day out on the lake, river, or ocean.
Pre-owned; Purchased in 2020; Gently used; Paddle included. Kayak will need to be picked up in Rancho Peñasquitos. Buyer will need truck or roof rack, with straps, etc.
Fair Market Value: $150
Old Town Overture: Ponte Winery Basket & Theatre Tickets
$75
Item includes: Ponte Winery Basket plus Two Tickets to any show at the Cygnet Theatre located in Old Town in the 2025/2026 season that ends April 30, 2026.
Experience the perfect blend of culture and indulgence with this exclusive package! Enjoy two bottles of premium Ponte Winery wine, paired with elegant glasses and a stylish opener—perfect for a relaxing evening. Then, immerse yourself in the magic of live theatre with tickets to a performance at the renowned Cygnet Theatre in Old Town.
Whether it's a date night or a special outing, this package offers an unforgettable mix of fine wine and world-class entertainment.
Fair Market Value: $290 | Local Pickup
Masterpieces & Meadows: Museum of Art & Goodan Ranch Field
$60
Item includes: Four passes to the Museum of Art and Painting titled "Goodan Ranch Field" from the 10,000 Steps From Home collection by Jean Snow.
Immerse yourself in art and nature with this exclusive package! Enjoy a day of inspiration with tickets to the Museum of Art, where creativity comes to life. Then, bring the beauty home with "Gooden Ranch Field", a stunning oil painting capturing the serene essence of open landscapes. A must-have for art lovers and collectors alike!
Fair market value: $250 | Local Pickup
Empower & Flow: Passion & Energy Basket
$50
Item includes: Energizing basket + Stronghold self-defense class, 1 month Yoga at Pilgrimage of the Heart and your very own 3d printed dragon & egg to keep you motivated!
Find balance, strength, and energy with this power package! Whether you're hitting the mat, the gym, or just unwinding at home, this basket has everything you need. Enjoy a mix of movement and mindfulness with access to top-tier classes and experiences. Refresh your body and mind with uplifting teas and delicious citrus-infused treats. Escape to paradise with luxurious bath essentials infused with exotic scents for ultimate relaxation. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts, relaxation seekers, or anyone looking for a well-rounded mind-body experience! 🌿💪✨
Fair Market Value: $200 | Local Pickup
Moonlight Serenade: Mother of Pearl Earring & Bracelet Duo
$35
Item includes: Kendra Scott 18k Gold Vermeil Drop Earrings & Bracelet Set.
Gorgeous pair of "Lee" 18k Gold Vermeil Drop Earrings in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl featuring a dainty version of our classic oval shape and the "Elaina" Gold Delicate Chain Bracelet in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl.
This stunning set is a perfect go-to for everyday wear and adds a little extra sparkle to your outfit. Wear it alone or stack on more for a trend-forward look—either way, you can't go wrong adding this earring & bracelet set to your jewelry box.
Fair Market Value: $136
Sunset Sonnet: New Mexico Treasures & LJMS Summer Fest
$65
Item includes: New Mexico themed basket and Two passes to a La Jolla Music Society Summer Fest Concert.
Experience the spirit of the Southwest with this vibrant New Mexico-themed basket, filled with local artisan goodies and cultural treasures. Then, let the music take you away with tickets to a sizzling summer music festival at the Conrad in La Jolla, where rhythm and melody meet. The perfect combo of culture, relaxation, and live entertainment! https://theconrad.org/summerfest/
Bid now for a taste of New Mexico and a summer of unforgettable music in La Jolla!
Fair market value: $265 | Local Pickup
Cleanse in Tune: A Four-Day Refreshing Reset
$75
Item includes: VIP experience 4 day Nourishment Cleanse Platinum Group.
Refresh and rejuvenate with this vibrant four-day cleanse, designed to nourish your body from the inside out! With every sip and bite, feel the rhythm of a healthier you as you detoxify and energize. Perfect for those seeking a smooth, soulful reset!
Discover a transformative journey towards better health with our comprehensive 4-Day Nourishment Cleanse package. Designed specifically for busy, professional women seeking sustainable results without deprivation, this cleanse includes everything you need to nourish your body and achieve your wellness goals.
More info: https://www.nourished-alive.com/cleanse
Fair Market Value: $297
Sky's the Limit: Air & Space Museum + SoCal Swag
$50
Item includes: Four passes to Air & Space Museum, In-N-Out t-shirt (L), hat, plush blanket and goodies, plus Manny Machado bobblehead, Grey/Blue Padres Jersey (XL), Youth Medium Padres jersey, hat and cinch bag in classic brown.
Show off your local's only pride around town with Padres and In-N-Out swag. Then take the family on an out-of-this-world adventure with a four-pack of tickets to the Air and Space Museum in Balboa Park, where you can explore the wonders of aviation and space exploration. This package is the perfect combination of family fun while representing Southern California and America's Finest City.
Fair Market Value: $225 | Local Pickup
Rhythm & Blues: Zager Six-String Sensation!
$75
Item includes: Zager Guitar Model # ZAD01PKN.
Looking to start your musical journey? This brand-new entry-level acoustic guitar is the perfect choice! Designed for beginners and casual players, it offers a smooth playing experience, great sound quality, and a comfortable feel.
The minute you hold a Zager guitar you immediately feel Denny’s 60 years of research in designing a neck that feels good no matter what your hand size. Players say it feels “natural” like an extension of your body. It’s slim front to back allowing you to get your hand around it with ease. It’s also wide enough (but not too wide) so that with Denny’s custom string spacing you’re not leaning on adjacent strings creating buzzes and rattles.
Whether you're a new player or looking for a great gift, this guitar is an excellent choice. Bid now and bring music into your life! 🎶
Fair Market Value: $695 | Local Pickup
Under the Sea: Creatures Keepsakes + Aquarium & Surf Museum
$45
Item includes: Four tickets to Birch Aquarium, four tickets to California Surf Museum plus lightbox, lion puppet and dragon boat books.
Dive into the wonders of the ocean and ride the waves of history with this ultimate coastal experience! Explore marine life up close with tickets to Birch Aquarium in La Jolla, where vibrant sea creatures and interactive exhibits bring the ocean to life. Then, step into the world of surfing at California Surf Museum in Oceanside, where you'll discover the evolution of the sport and its legendary icons.
To make your experience even more magical, you’ll also receive a special 3D Layered Paper Cut Under the Sea-themed lightbox to bring the beauty of the ocean into your home, a special Chinese Lion Puppet, and Celebrating Dragon Boat Festival and Mythical Creatures books. A perfect adventure for ocean lovers and surf enthusiasts.
Fair market value: $175 | Local Pickup
Rest & Relaxation: The Ultimate Chill Basket
$45
Item includes: Relaxation Basket containing a bath tray, pillow, aromatherapy set, 2x sparkling Rose Brut, $10 Panera Card & your own Sea Dragon Bear plushy + 60 Minute Massage with Andrea Patin.
Treat yourself or a loved one to the ultimate relaxation with this luxurious basket containing everything you need for a refreshing bath plus a **60-minute massage**! Whether you're in need of stress relief, muscle tension release, or simply a moment of calm, this soothing experience is the perfect escape.
Fair Market Value: $175 | Local Pickup
Item includes: Semi-Private Whale Watching for Two aboard the Odyssea.
Set sail on a 40' yacht for an unforgettable luxury whale watching experience. Enjoy the stunning ocean views while encountering majestic whales in their natural habitat. This exclusive adventure for two offers comfort, elegance, and personalized service, ensuring a once-in-a-lifetime odyssey on the open sea. Relax and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature like never before.
Included in your experience: Unlimited espresso, coffee, hot cocoa, and tea; a delightful charcuterie board and snacks; binoculars for spotting those magnificent creatures close up. Not included: crew gratuity and additional alcoholic drinks.
Fair market value: $356
Nature & Greenery: Succulent Garden + Tickets to the Nat
$30
Item includes: four tickets to the Natural History Museum + Succulent Garden.
Take home a touch of nature with a delightful succulent garden bundle, perfect for adding some greenery to your space. Then engross yourself in the wonders of nature with tickets to the Natural History Museum, where you'll explore fascinating exhibits that showcase the beauty and complexity of the natural world. This package is a perfect blend of education and natural beauty for nature lovers and plant enthusiasts alike!
Fair Market Value: $125
Unleash Your Inner Dragon: Exhale & Wear Your Fire Power
$50
Item includes: Carnelian Dragon Necklace and adjustable ring, t-shirt & vest, 2 stone dragons plus 1 week pass to Mesa Rim and 60 minute massage with Melanie Jaquess.
Embody strength, resilience, and fierce energy with this powerful package designed to empower and inspire! Start by conquering the Mesa Rim climbing wall or flow through yoga sessions, building both physical strength and balance. Afterward, unwind and recharge with a professional massage to relieve tension and restore your energy.
Adorn yourself with a stunning **Carnelian Dragon Necklace**, a symbol of courage and determination, and a **Sterling Silver Adjustable Dragon Ring** that embodies transformation and inner strength. Also included are two powerful dragons to guide your journey: the **Dendritic Jasper Dragon**, grounding you in stability and wisdom, and the **Lepidolite Dragon**, promoting tranquility and emotional healing. Complete your look with a black vest and **Lana Del Rey T-shirt**, a stylish tribute to the queen of dreamy, rebellious energy.
This package is a powerful reminder to wear your strength, embrace your journey, and rise to every challenge life throws your way!
Fair Market Value: $200
Year-Round Charm: Seasonal Wooden Welcome Signs
$35
Item includes: Wooden round welcome sign with 4 inserts. One for fall, winter, spring and summer. Plus a stand to display sign on. Hand painted basswood. 1/2 inch in depth. 11 1/2 inch round.
Add a personal touch to any home with this charming collection of **seasonal wooden welcome signs**. Perfect for greeting guests year-round, each sign features unique designs for every season, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere all year long.
Fair Market Value: $140 | Local Pickup
Ride the Waves: Whale Watching & Wave Game Bundle
$50
Item includes: Two tickets for Whale Watching, two tickets to a Wave Game plus two fan jerseys (L&YL), Fernando Tatis sunhat, water bottle, thin mints, puzzle and Spark plushy.
Ride onto an unforgettable ocean adventure with a breathtaking whale-watching excursion, where you'll witness majestic marine life up close. Then, keep the excitement going with two tickets to a thrilling Wave game, cheering on your favorite team in your very own fan jerseys.
Basket includes a Fernando Tatis City Connect sun hat in matching Wave FC colors and a beautiful Full Bloom puzzle for a relaxing way to unwind after all the excitement.
This bundle is perfect for ocean lovers and sports fans alike, combining the best of sea and stadium for an incredible "coastal" experience!
Fair Market Value: $200
Item includes: Serenity basket, lavender candle, dragon stone heart plus Health & Wellness coaching session with Cheryl Sheppard.
Recharge your body and mind with this ultimate self-care package. Enjoy calming bath items to melt away stress. Cozy up with comforting flavors of soothing teas & treats. Top it off with an online Wellness & Health Coaching Session for a personalized guidance to support your well-being from the comfort of your home. More info here - https://www.mentalwellbeingnurse.com/.
Perfect for anyone looking to relax, refresh, and prioritize their health!
Fair Market Value: $200 | Local Pickup
The Staircase: Captivating Theatrical Journey in OC
$40
Item includes: Two Tickets to the South Coast Repertory's production of The Staircase Dates: April 27, 2025 – May 18, 2025.
Experience the gripping drama of *The Staircase* at South Coast Repertory Theatre located in Costa Mesa. These two tickets offer you an unforgettable night of powerful storytelling and masterful performances. Don't miss the chance to immerse yourself in this thought-provoking production that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Perfect for theatre lovers seeking an exceptional cultural experience!
Details: The Staircase Dates: April 27, 2025 – May 18, 2025 (Excluding: May 2, 2025, Saturday Evening & Sunday Matinee Performances) Seating Section: Section A/B
Fair market value: $150
Summer Grilling: Spices & Meats Package
$45
Item includes: Penzy's Grill & Broil mini giftbox set, Iowa Meats Butcher Shop $100 Gift Card, Amazon $50 Gift Card, and Tea Towel Set.
Get ready for the ultimate summer cookout with this exclusive gift bundle: Enjoy a gift card to San Diego's favorite local butcher shop, Iowa Meats, allowing you to select the finest cuts of meat for your next masterpiece. Then elevate your cooking with a premium Grill & Broil spice set from Penzey's and add style to your kitchen with a western boho handwoven basket and hotpot tea towel set. Plus, enjoy the flexibility of an Amazon gift card to shop for anything else you need. A perfect blend of flavor, function, and shopping freedom!
Fair market value: $175
Zen Retreat: Tea & Brew Tray + Japanese Garden Passes
$40
Item includes: Tea & Brew Tray, Artisan Tea Blending Kit, Rare Books puzzle, Twilight Cottage Lightbox + four passes to the Japanese Friendship Garden.
Find your perfect balance with this beautifully curated Zen-inspired package. Indulge in a selection of green tea, instant coffee, cold brew, or craft your own signature blends with an artisan’s tea blending kit! Unwind with a rare books-themed puzzle and illuminate your bookshelf with a Twilight Cottage themed book nook to celebrate the beauty of literature and discovery or use the Chinese brush painting note cards to send a thoughtful note. Then, grab your friends and escape to serenity with passes to the breathtaking Japanese Friendship Garden, where peaceful landscapes and flowing waters await. A perfect gift for tea and coffee lovers, book enthusiasts, and anyone in need of a little relaxation and inspiration.
Fair Market Value: $150 | Local Pickup
Nourish & Flourish: Fuel Your Mind & Body
$50
Item includes: Group mindfulness session with Dr. Ni-Cheng Liang, 1 Week pass to Mesa Rim, Chipotle Gift Card, and two stone dragons
Prioritize your well-being with this feel-good package designed to nourish both body and mind. Embrace the good in a personalized mindfulness session for you and 10 of your friends on the beach with our very own Ni-Cheng! Enjoy rock climbing or yoga sessions at Mesa Rim to strengthen both body and mind. Then fill up your body with a nourishing meal made with fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients from Chipotle.
Tuck the Amethyst Dragon – a symbol of clarity and inner peace, promoting relaxation and spiritual growth - into your purse or pocket. Place the Dendritic Jasper Dragon – a grounding stone that encourages growth, resilience, and connection to nature - where you can see it and find strength in balance, wisdom in nourishment, and renewal in self-care.
This is a perfect gift for those who want to thrive inside and out!
Fair Market Value: $200
Radiance & Renewal: Beauty Bag + Salon Service
$55
Item includes: Beauty basket plus haircut or single process color at Gratitude, Style & Grace in Mission Valley.
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this luxurious beauty bag including a curated selection of high-quality beauty products to pamper your hair. As an extra treat, enjoy a professional haircut or single-process color at **Gratitude, Style and Grace**, where expert stylists will refresh your look with elegance and precision. Bid now to elevate your beauty routine and embrace a new level of confidence! 💇♀️✨
Fair Market Value: $210 | Local Pickup
Harmonious Heights: Private Voice Lessons
$90
Item includes: Four Voice Lessons. Must travel to Grossmont College.
Unlock your vocal potential with personalized voice lessons! Whether you're a beginner or an experienced singer, this auction item offers expert instruction tailored to your goals. Improve technique, expand your range, and build confidence with one-on-one coaching. Perfect for aspiring vocalists or those looking to refine their skills. Bid now and let your voice shine! 🎶✨
Fair Market Value: $360
The Grand Slam Jam Package: Pickleball lessons & the Y
$50
Item includes: One month family plus membership to the Y plus Pickleball lessons for four and two travel mugs
🏓Get ready to **elevate your game** and prioritize wellness with this grand slam package!
Enjoy a **one-month family plus YMCA membership**, giving you and the family access to top-tier fitness facilities and programs to support your health and well-being. Then, take your skills to the court with **private pickleball lessons for four**, where an expert coach will help you refine your game while having fun with friends. To top it off, you’ll also receive **two upscale branded travel mugs**, perfect for staying refreshed on the go.
Whether you're looking to get active, try something new, or perfect your technique, this package is a **winning bid** for fitness and fun! Bid now & take your game to the next level!
Fair market value: $325
Wild Energy: Two Passes to San Diego Zoo & doTerra Gift Set
$50
Item includes: Two Passes to the San Diego Zoo plus a doTerra MetaPWR gift set
Unleash your wild side—and your wellness! This energizing package includes:
🦁 Two admission passes to the world-renowned San Diego Zoo – Explore lush habitats, rare wildlife, and family-friendly fun in one of the top zoos on the planet. A perfect day out for animal lovers of all ages!
🌿 doTERRA MetaPWR Set + Supplements – Support your metabolic health and energy naturally with doTERRA’s MetaPWR system. This premium wellness bundle includes oils and supplements designed to promote vitality, clarity, and balanced living.
Whether you're fueling up for a day of adventure or recharging at home, this dynamic duo brings the best of nature to your body and soul.
Fair Market Value: $300
Drama & Delight: La Jolla Playhouse for Two
$38
Item includes: Two Tickets to La Jolla Playhouse
🎭 Step into the spotlight with two passes to the renowned La Jolla Playhouse! A launching pad for Tony Award–winning productions, this iconic theatre offers an unforgettable night of bold performances, powerful storytelling, and artistic innovation. Whether you're a seasoned theatre buff or new to the stage, this is your chance to experience Broadway-caliber talent just minutes from the coast.
Expires 2/2026. Subject to availability. Certain exclusions: Not valid for musicals, Saturday nights, VIP or special engagements. Excludes gold circle seating.
Fair Market Value: $150
Strolling the Steps – Original Artwork by Roz Oserin
$175
Item includes: Original watercolor by Roz Oserin
🎨Capture the heart of La Mesa with this **original piece by acclaimed local artist Roz Oserin**, featuring the beloved **Famous Rainbow Stairs**. Known for her vibrant style and deep ties to the San Diego art scene, Roz brings this iconic staircase to life with rich color, texture, and charm.
A perfect addition for collectors, La Mesa locals, or anyone who loves art with a strong sense of place and community.
🖼️ Medium: Watercolor
📏 Dimensions: 26x24
Fair Market Value: $750
