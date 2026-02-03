Tennessee State University National Alumni Assoc Atlanta Chapter Inc

Hosted by

Tennessee State University National Alumni Assoc Atlanta Chapter Inc

About this event

Renaissance in Blue Luncheon: Investing in Tomorrow

3368 Peachtree Rd

Atlanta, GA 30326, USA

Individual Support Level – Standard
$125

Includes participation in the Renaissance in Blue Luncheon: Investing in Tomorrow.


Proceeds support the W. Harbour Scholarship Fund, benefiting students of Tennessee State University.

Table Support Level – 10 Guests (Standard)
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes participation seating for ten (10) guests at the Renaissance in Blue Luncheon: Investing in Tomorrow.


Table purchases are ideal for alumni groups, families, and community supporters attending together and help maximize scholarship impact.


The purchaser is responsible for providing the names of all table guests prior to the event.

Add a donation for Tennessee State University National Alumni Assoc Atlanta Chapter Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!