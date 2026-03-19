TSU Wesley Silent Auction

Valued at: $100 | Starting Bid: $50





Have you ever wished you could sit down at a piano and

play? Maybe you have always dreamed of learning your favorite gospel song, mastering a few chords, or simply discovering the magic of making music. Now is

your chance!





Bid on an exciting, one-hour private piano lesson with Pastor David Israel Madison, Executive Pastor, Minister of Music, composer, vocalist, and gifted musician with more

than 25 years of experience.Pastor David is not

just someone who plays the piano — he lives music. For over two decades, he has performed in church choirs, gospel groups, college choruses, and worship teams.

He has served as Minister of Music for multiple churches, directed choirs and instrumentalists, composed original gospel music, and trained singers and musicians of all ages. He even composed and recorded the church anthem “We’re

Moving Forward” and has led live church orchestration using professional techniques like the Nashville Number System.





Whether you are complete beginner or someone who has always wanted to sharpen your skills, Pastor David can teach you:

• How to “play by ear”

• Piano basics and simple chords

• Music theory and improvisation

• Gospel and worship piano styles

• How to make the piano come alive with

confidence and creativity. If you have ever

secretly wanted to sound like you know exactly what you are doing at the keyboard — this is your moment!





Pastor David’s lessons are fun, upbeat, encouraging, and full of energy. He teaches in a way that makes you feel comfortable from the very first note. Before you know it,

you will be smiling, laughing, and playing something you never thought you could.





As an Executive Pastor and accomplished Minister of Music, Pastor David brings professionalism, patience, creativity, and excellence to every lesson. He has led choirs,

singers, instrumentalists, youth ministries, and worship teams across Texas and has even been selected to lead a multicultural gospel choir at Southern Methodist University, where he wrote and performed eight original songs.





Private piano lessons with an instructor of this caliber often range from $50–$100 or more per hour — but the inspiration, confidence, and joy you will gain from learning

with Pastor David are absolutely priceless.





So go ahead — bid high, dream big, and get ready to discover the musician inside you! One lesson

could be the beginning of something amazing!



