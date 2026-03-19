TSU Wesley Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Address: 3803 Sampson St., Houston TX 77004 Phone: (903) 635-0891 Email: [email protected]
Starting bid
Valued at: $27.00 | Starting Bid: $6
Written by renowned theologian James H. Cone, The Cross and the Lynching Tree explores one of the most profound and difficult intersections in American history: the relationship between faith and racial injustice. In clear and compelling language, Cone draws a striking connection between the crucifixion of Jesus and the history of lynching in the United States—inviting readers to reflect on suffering, hope, and the enduring search for justice.
Why This Item Stands Out
Class Book Store is committed to connecting readers with books that matter—stories that educate, inspire, and bring communities together. Their support of this auction reflects a dedication to literacy, learning, and meaningful conversations.
Bid with purpose. This is more than a book—it’s an opportunity to engage with history, deepen understanding, and take home a piece of literature that truly leaves a lasting impact.
Starting bid
Valued at: $45 | Starting Bid:$20
Amen” is more than a word—it is a surrender, a declaration, a quiet exhale of faith. Rooted in ancient Hebrew, amen carries the meaning of “so be it,” “truly,” or “it is certain,” a sacred affirmation spoken at the end of prayers across generations and traditions. It is the moment where human hope meets divine trust—the place where words end, and belief begins.
In this evocative work, Tom McKinney captures that still, powerful threshold. “Amen” invites the viewer into a space of reflection and spiritual grounding, where certainty is not found in answers, but in trust. The painting becomes a visual prayer—an offering of peace, reverence, and quiet conviction.
To say amen is to agree not only with what has been spoken, but with what is unseen. It is an act of alignment, a whisper of faith that what is hoped for is already held in truth.
This piece is ideal for collectors seeking art that resonates beyond the visual—art that speaks to the soul, honors stillness, and affirms the sacred in everyday life.
Bring home “Amen,” and with it, a timeless reminder:
to trust, to believe, and to simply say—so be it.
Starting bid
Valued at: $50 | Starting Bid: $25
Get ready, Houston—this is your chance to score a night out at one of the city’s most iconic, feel-good dining spots: Spanky's Pizza & Italiana
This $50 gift card unlocks the door to a place where the pizza is hot, the flavors are bold, and the vibe is pure hometown nostalgia.
For decades, Spanky’s has been a local legend, serving up classic, crave-worthy comfort food and building a loyal following across generations. As it approaches nearly 50 years in Houston, it remains a go-to gathering spot for families, friends, and anyone who appreciates great food without the fuss.
Step inside and you’ll find that “old-school cool” charm—where the atmosphere is warm, welcoming, and full of character.
Starting bid
Valued at: $50 | Starting Bid: $30
Rep Your Tigers in Style — From the Ranch to the Stands!
There is no better way to show the world where your loyalty lies than with these stunning officially branded Texas Southern University Rodeo hats! Whether you bleed maroon and grey or simply appreciate timeless, sophisticated style, these hats are an absolute must-have that perfectly combines school spirit with fashion-forward flair. This is not just a hat — it is a statement, and tonight is your chance to take one home!
The Grey Rodeo Hat Sophisticated, sleek, and effortlessly stylish, this stunning grey Rodeo hat is equally as impressive. Featuring a striking maroon ribbon band and TSU lettering in grey, this hat captures the essence of Texas Southern University's iconic colors in the most elegant way possible. The subtle yet powerful combination of grey and maroon gives this hat a versatile, timeless quality that makes it suitable for virtually any occasion. Dress it up, dress it down — no matter how you wear it, this hat is guaranteed to turn heads and spark conversations wherever you go.
Starting bid
Valued at: $50 | Starting Bid: $30
Rep Your Tigers in Style — From the Ranch to the Stands!
There is no better way to show the world where your loyalty lies than with these stunning officially branded Texas Southern University Rodeo hats! Whether you bleed maroon and grey or simply appreciate timeless, sophisticated style, these hats are an absolute must-have that perfectly combines school spirit with fashion-forward flair. This is not just a hat — it is a statement, and tonight is your chance to take one home!
The Grey Maroon Hat Sophisticated, sleek, and effortlessly stylish, this stunning grey Rodeo hat is equally as impressive. Featuring a striking maroon ribbon band and TSU lettering in grey, this hat captures the essence of Texas Southern University's iconic colors in the most elegant way possible. The subtle yet powerful combination of grey and maroon gives this hat a versatile, timeless quality that makes it suitable for virtually any occasion. Dress it up, dress it down — no matter how you wear it, this hat is guaranteed to turn heads and spark conversations wherever you go.
Starting bid
Valued at: $65 | Starting Bid: $35
Get ready to treat yourself like royalty with this luxurious Mary Kay Pamper Me Gift Set—a self-care experience designed to refresh your body, relax your mind, and leave you feeling absolutely radiant.
Indulge Your Senses
This beautifully curated basket is all about pampering from head to toe. At the heart of it are Mary Kay’s signature body care favorites—known for their rich textures, nourishing ingredients, and irresistible fragrances.
Great-Smelling Lotion: Silky, hydrating, and infused with delightful scents that linger just enough to make you feel fresh and confident all day long. Mary Kay lotions are designed to deeply moisturize and soften skin, helping it look smooth, healthy, and glowing.
Mint Bliss™ Energizing Leg & Foot Cream: A true fan favorite! This refreshing, cool mint formula is perfect after a long day—helping tired legs and feet feel revived, soothed, and re-energized with every use.
Relaxing Candle: Set the mood, dim the lights, and let the gentle glow create a calming atmosphere for your personal spa moment.
Why You’ll Love It
Sponsored by Pastor Tab, Mary Kay products are trusted by millions for their quality, skin-loving ingredients, and results-driven formulas—from hydration and smoothing to that just-right feeling of everyday luxury. Many of their products are dermatologist-tested and designed to nourish, protect, and enhance your skin’s natural beauty.
This isn’t just a gift set—it’s a reminder to slow down, breathe, and take care of you.
Go ahead—bid high and pamper yourself! Because you deserve moments of peace, relaxation, and a little everyday luxury.
Starting bid
Valued at: $50 | Starting Bid: $35
Roll into something new and exciting with this FREE beginner-friendly skate lesson—perfect for anyone who has ever said, “I’ve always wanted to learn how to skate!”
Sponsored by Daisies & Pancakes, this experience is more than just a lesson—it’s your invitation into a vibrant, feel-good movement. Skating is an incredible way to boost your cardio while relieving stress, lifting your mood, and reconnecting with pure joy. It’s often called “exercise in disguise,” helping you build strength, balance, and confidence—all while having fun on wheels.
Founded by Houston creative and entrepreneur Brandi Myasia Roots, Daisies & Pancakes blends fashion, culture, and skating into a one-of-a-kind experience. After overcoming major health challenges, Brandi turned her passion into a thriving business that empowers others through movement and self-expression.
Her work has made waves in the fashion and skating world—styling Houston celebrities, collaborating with Ivy Park, and creating “The Lab” at Texas Southern University, where she teaches skaters at all levels. Through her leadership, skating has become a space for community, creativity, and confidence-building.
Whether you’re stepping onto skates for the very first time or finally checking this off your bucket list, you’ll be guided in a welcoming, high-energy environment that celebrates progress—not perfection.
Bonus Perk:
Join the Daisies & Pancakes mailing list and receive 15% off a pair of skates, so you can keep rolling long after your lesson ends.
Don’t miss your chance to glide, laugh, and discover a new passion—because it’s never too late to learn, move, and feel amazing.
Starting bid
Valued at: $70 | Starting Bid: $40
A Sweet Experience That Keeps on Giving!
Treat yourself or someone you love to the ultimate indulgence with this extraordinarily curated gift ensemble from the one and only Nothing Bundt Cakes! Known for their irresistibly moist, rich, and decadent bundt cakes made from the finest ingredients, Nothing Bundt Cakes has become a beloved destination for anyone with a passion for exceptional baked goods. This stunning gift package brings together everything you need for a year filled with sweetness, celebration, and pure joy — truly a gift unlike any other at tonight’s auction.
What’s Inside:
The Nothing Bundt Cakes Lunch Kit
This exclusive branded lunch kit is as functional as it is fun. Every time you bring it into your local Nothing Bundt Cakes location, you’ll unlock an incredible Buy 3, Get 1 Free offer; reusable and redeemable on every single visit. Whether you’re treating your family, surprising your coworkers, or simply satisfying your own sweet tooth, this lunch kit will pay for itself time and time again. It truly is the gift that keeps on giving.
Four Signature Bundtlets
Included in this gorgeous package are four of Nothing Bundt Cakes’ most beloved creations; their iconic Bundtlets. These individually sized bundt cakes are baked to perfection and generously topped with their signature cream cheese frosting. With flavors ranging from classic Red Velvet and rich Chocolate Chocolate Chip to bright Lemon and warm Cinnamon Swirl, there is truly something for everyone. Moist, flavorful, and absolutely beautiful; these Bundtlets are a little bite of heaven in every forkful.
Complimentary 8” Cake Voucher
This ensemble also includes a voucher for a complimentary 8-inch Nothing Bundt Cake, redeemable anytime within the next full year. Perfect for a birthday, anniversary, holiday gathering, or simply a day that deserves something special. With a full year to redeem, you’ll have plenty of time to find just the right moment to enjoy this incredible treat.
Beautifully Gift Wrapped
The entire package has been lovingly wrapped in elegant cellophane, giving it that extra special “gifty” touch that makes it feel like a true luxury gift from the moment you lay eyes on it.
Starting bid
Valued at: $60 | Starting Bid: $45
Calling all moms, dads, and exhausted grown-ups. This is your chance to enjoy a well-deserved break while your little ones are cared for by Gigi’s Little Helpers Babysitting.
This package includes a safe, fun, and engaging childcare experience with Gigi Mejia, a trusted caregiver and Texas Southern University scholar known for her patience, warmth, and ability to connect with children of all ages.
While your kids are in great hands, you can enjoy a date night, dinner, a movie, or simply relax and recharge.
Bid high and enjoy your time away, knowing your children are safe, happy, and well cared for.
Starting bid
Valued at: $100 | Starting Bid: $50
Have you ever wished you could sit down at a piano and
play? Maybe you have always dreamed of learning your favorite gospel song, mastering a few chords, or simply discovering the magic of making music. Now is
your chance!
Bid on an exciting, one-hour private piano lesson with Pastor David Israel Madison, Executive Pastor, Minister of Music, composer, vocalist, and gifted musician with more
than 25 years of experience.Pastor David is not
just someone who plays the piano — he lives music. For over two decades, he has performed in church choirs, gospel groups, college choruses, and worship teams.
He has served as Minister of Music for multiple churches, directed choirs and instrumentalists, composed original gospel music, and trained singers and musicians of all ages. He even composed and recorded the church anthem “We’re
Moving Forward” and has led live church orchestration using professional techniques like the Nashville Number System.
Whether you are complete beginner or someone who has always wanted to sharpen your skills, Pastor David can teach you:
• How to “play by ear”
• Piano basics and simple chords
• Music theory and improvisation
• Gospel and worship piano styles
• How to make the piano come alive with
confidence and creativity. If you have ever
secretly wanted to sound like you know exactly what you are doing at the keyboard — this is your moment!
Pastor David’s lessons are fun, upbeat, encouraging, and full of energy. He teaches in a way that makes you feel comfortable from the very first note. Before you know it,
you will be smiling, laughing, and playing something you never thought you could.
As an Executive Pastor and accomplished Minister of Music, Pastor David brings professionalism, patience, creativity, and excellence to every lesson. He has led choirs,
singers, instrumentalists, youth ministries, and worship teams across Texas and has even been selected to lead a multicultural gospel choir at Southern Methodist University, where he wrote and performed eight original songs.
Private piano lessons with an instructor of this caliber often range from $50–$100 or more per hour — but the inspiration, confidence, and joy you will gain from learning
with Pastor David are absolutely priceless.
So go ahead — bid high, dream big, and get ready to discover the musician inside you! One lesson
could be the beginning of something amazing!
Starting bid
Valued at: $100 | Starting Bid: $50
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with a premium natural hair service from Jazzy Essential Salon. Led by Owner, CEO, and Master Stylist Minister Nicole English, this exclusive offering reflects over 20 years of dedicated expertise in natural hair care.
This service is more than just hair—it’s a rejuvenating experience designed to nourish your scalp, enhance your natural beauty, and leave you feeling confident and refreshed. Minister English is known for her personalized approach, combining professional skill with a passion for healthy hair and holistic care.
Perfect for both women and men, this experience invites you to pause, unwind, and invest in yourself. Whether you’re maintaining your natural style or exploring something new, you’ll receive exceptional care tailored to your unique hair needs.
Treat yourself—or someone special—to the gift of confidence, care, and true pampering. You deserve it.
Natural Hair Care Service
www.styleseat.com/jazzyessential
Jazzy Essential Beauty Salon.
Services must be rendered by June 1, 2026 (no exceptions).
Starting bid
Valued at: $100 | Starting Bid: $50
Experience the ultimate gentleman’s upgrade with an
exclusive grooming session from CHOP’D Barber Studio featuring the one and only
Mr. Skribble Skratch.
Known for precision cuts, razor-sharp fades, clean beard work, and a style that commands attention, Skribble Skratch brings more than a haircut—he delivers an experience. Whether you want a classic executive look, a fresh modern fade, or a custom style that turns heads, you’ll leave looking polished, confident, and ready to own the
room.
This package includes a premium men’s haircut and grooming session with a barber whose reputation extends beyond the chair. Skribble Skratch is recognized not only as
a barber, but also as an artist, rapper, and mentor whose work and personality have built a loyal following across Instagram and other social media platforms.
Perfect for the man who takes pride in his appearance, this is your chance to enjoy first-class treatment, real conversation, and a cut worthy of a king. Bid high—because
every man deserves to look his best.
Starting bid
Valued at: $150 | Starting Bid: $75
Get ready to bring your story to life with an exclusive FREE Starter Video Production Package led by the incredibly talented Herbert Addison—a dynamic force in media, storytelling, and creative production!
Why this is a MUST-HAVE experience:
Professional video production is one of the most powerful tools for elevating a brand, ministry, or business—boosting engagement, credibility, and connection with your audience. High-quality video content is proven to increase visibility and create lasting impressions, making this starter package an incredible launchpad for anyone ready to step into the spotlight.
About the Sponsor:
With a powerful background spanning media production, photography, television, and broadcast operations, Herbert Addison is more than just a videographer—he’s a creative visionary. His work reflects a deep commitment to excellence, professionalism, and purpose-driven storytelling. Beyond production, he is also known for his impact in music, ministry, and community leadership, inspiring audiences through meaningful content and creative expression.
What makes this opportunity special?
• Work with a seasoned creative professional who understands both technical excellence and storytelling impact
• Receive a starter video production experience designed to help you confidently present your vision
• Perfect for businesses, ministries, entrepreneurs, or creatives ready to level up their presence
Whether you’ve been dreaming of showcasing your brand, sharing your message, or simply capturing something meaningful—this is your moment.
Don’t miss your chance to win this exciting, high-value experience and step into a world where your story is seen, heard, and celebrated!
Starting bid
Valued at: $290 | Starting Bid: $150
Take the first step toward a stronger, healthier you with one month of small group personal training at The Body Shop HTX in Houston, Texas.
Led by Owner and CEO Ian Buchanan, this experience is more than just a workout. It’s about building lasting results through accountability, education, and a balanced approach to fitness and nutrition.
At The Body Shop HTX, you’ll gain expert coaching, community support, and the tools to create sustainable habits—whether you’re just starting or ready to take your fitness to the next level.
If you’ve been waiting for the right time to focus on your health, this is it. Invest in yourself, build confidence, and start your transformation.
Starting bid
Valued at: $500 | Starting Bid: $250
Get ready to enjoy a full week of stress-free, healthy living with this 7-Day Healthy Meal Prep experience from Spirit-Fed Catering.
This package includes seven days of fresh, chef-prepared meals designed to keep you energized, focused, and on track with your wellness goals—no grocery shopping, cooking, or stress required.
Known for quality ingredients and intentional cooking, Spirit-Fed Catering creates meals that are both nutritious and flavorful, making healthy eating simple and enjoyable.
Perfect for busy professionals, fitness enthusiasts, or anyone ready to improve their lifestyle, this experience offers convenience, balance, and a true reset for your routine.
Bid big, eat clean, and feel amazing all week long.
Starting bid
Valued at: $1,400 | Starting Bid: $800
Uncork an unforgettable evening with a private wine education and tasting experience at Houston’s award-winning Nice Winery. Gather up to 16 guests for a night filled with great conversation, exceptional wines, and a relaxed, upscale atmosphere.
This intimate experience blends luxury and learning as you sip and savor a curated selection of wines while receiving expert guidance directly from knowledgeable winemakers. Whether you are a wine enthusiast or simply looking for a unique night out, this experience is designed to be both fun and enriching.
Set in a boutique vineyard-style space right in the city, Nice Winery offers the perfect setting for celebrations, date nights, group outings, or special occasions. You and your guests will enjoy a welcoming environment where you can explore flavors, learn tasting techniques, and deepen your appreciation for fine wine.
Perfect for friends, couples, or anyone looking to elevate their social experience, this private tasting is more than just an event—it is a memorable evening of connection, discovery, and indulgence.
Bid high and treat yourself and your guests to a one-of-a-kind wine experience you will be talking about long after the last glass is poured.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!