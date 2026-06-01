TSUNAA Atlanta Chapter Inc Membership 2026-2027

Choose this option if you are joining the TSUNAA Atlanta Chapter as a regular member (not a Life or Millennium member of the TSUNAA and not a financial member of another alumni chapter).
Choose this option if you are joining the TSUNAA Atlanta Chapter as a regular member (not a Life or Millennium member of the TSUNAA and not a financial member of another alumni chapter).
Paid in full TSUNAA Life members or Dual Membership
$45
Valid until July 1
Choose this option if you have already paid National Dues this fiscal year as a financial member of another TSUNAA alumni chapter or if you are a Life or Millennium Member, whereas your National Dues are waived. This will be verified.
Choose this option if you have already paid National Dues this fiscal year as a financial member of another TSUNAA alumni chapter or if you are a Life or Millennium Member, whereas your National Dues are waived. This will be verified.
Add a donation for Tennessee State University National Alumni Assoc Atlanta Chapter Inc
$
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