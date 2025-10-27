TSW Leadership Cohort Experience – Q2: The Momentum

April 4 | AI for Everyday Leaders

Speaker Felesia McDonald

Learn how leaders can use Artificial Intelligence to improve decision-making, productivity, and innovation in today’s fast-changing workplace.





April 11 | Building Strong Workplace Culture

Speaker Karen Cross-Hatten

Discover practical leadership strategies that help build a healthy organizational culture, strengthen teams, and drive sustainable growth.

April 18 | The Art of Communication

Speaker D.C. Constant

Master the leadership skill of effective communication that builds trust, inspires action, and strengthens professional relationships.

April 25 | The Power of the Glue Employee

Speaker Tia Kline

Understand how influential team members hold organizations together and how leaders can recognize, support, and develop these essential employees.

This cohort is made possible in part through the support of community partners and sponsors who believe in investing in women’s leadership.