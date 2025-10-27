TSW Leadership Cohort Experience™ Q2 "The Momentum"

Hosted by
April 4 | AI for Everyday Leaders
Speaker Felesia McDonald
Learn how leaders can use Artificial Intelligence to improve decision-making, productivity, and innovation in today’s fast-changing workplace.
April 11 | Building Strong Workplace Culture
Speaker Karen Cross-Hatten
Discover practical leadership strategies that help build a healthy organizational culture, strengthen teams, and drive sustainable growth.
April 18 | The Art of Communication
Speaker D.C. Constant
Master the leadership skill of effective communication that builds trust, inspires action, and strengthens professional relationships.
April 25 | The Power of the Glue Employee
Speaker Tia Kline
Understand how influential team members hold organizations together and how leaders can recognize, support, and develop these essential employees.
This cohort is made possible in part through the support of community partners and sponsors who believe in investing in women’s leadership.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!