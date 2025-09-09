TTA Flames's Fundraiser Shop

$
Each pizza card is valid for one FREE medium single topping pizza with the purchase of any large specialty pizza. Can be used 10 times at any Casey's location that offers pizza.
These are pre-ordered cards and will be available by the week of October 12th. If you would like your card(s) mailed please add the delivery/mail item before you check out.
Cards can be mailed and treats can be delivered within a 25 miles radius of Le Mars for an additional fee.
Delivery's will take place on Oct 12.
Granny Smith Apple dipped in homemade Caramel.
Granny Smith Apple dipped in homemade caramel and rolled in chopped peanuts.
Granny Smith Apple dipped in homemade caramel with drizzles of chocolate and vanilla chocolate and sprinkled with chopped nuts. (You can opt out of nuts if you'd like in the order comments.)
1/2 blue & 1/2 Pink bag of classic cotton candy.
