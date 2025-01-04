TTGA Membership 2025

Family ($50)
$50

Family Membership (2 Adults + 2 Kids)

Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.

Extended Family ($60)
$60

Extended Family Membership (4 Adults + 2 Kids)

Single ($25)
$25

Single Person Membership (1 Adult)

Silver Sponsorship
$250

Silver Sponsorship

Gold Sponsorship
$500

Gold Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

Platinum Sponsorship

Diamond Sponsorship
$2,500

Diamond Sponsorship

Grand Sponsorship
$5,000

Grand Sponsorship

Yuvatha - Single
$25

Additional Yuvatha Sibling/Kid from same family: $15.00

Yuvatha - Sibling
$15

Additional Yuvatha Sibling/Kid from same family: $15.00

