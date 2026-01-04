Triangle Telangana Association (TTGA)

Offered by

Triangle Telangana Association (TTGA)

About the memberships

TTGA 2026 - Membership

Family ($125)
$125

Valid until December 30

Family Membership (2 Adults + 2 Kids)
Includes 1 primary member, spouse, and 2 children.

TTGA Membership is valid from January through December, and the membership expires on December 31st of every year. Due to a technical limitation in Zeffy, please ignore the expiration date shown on the membership card.

Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.

Extended Family ($150)
$150

Valid until December 30

Extended Family Membership (4 Adults + 2 Kids)
Includes 1 primary member, spouse, 2 children, and 2 visiting parents.

TTGA Membership is valid from January through December, and the membership expires on December 31st of every year. Due to a technical limitation in Zeffy, please ignore the expiration date shown on the membership card.

Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.

Single ($75)
$75

Valid until December 30

Single Person Membership (1 Adult)

TTGA Membership is valid from January through December, and the membership expires on December 31st of every year. Due to a technical limitation in Zeffy, please ignore the expiration date shown on the membership card.

Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.

Silver Sponsorship
$250

Renews yearly on: December 30

Silver Sponsorship

TTGA Membership is valid from January through December, and the membership expires on December 31st of every year. Due to a technical limitation in Zeffy, please ignore the expiration date shown on the membership card.

Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.

Gold Sponsorship
$500

Valid until December 30

Gold Sponsorship

TTGA Membership is valid from January through December, and the membership expires on December 31st of every year. Due to a technical limitation in Zeffy, please ignore the expiration date shown on the membership card.

Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

Valid until December 30

Platinum Sponsorship

TTGA membership is valid for the calendar year (January–December). Please ignore the expiration date shown on the membership card due to a Zeffy system limitation.

Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.

Diamond Sponsorship
$2,500

Valid until December 30

Diamond Sponsorship

TTGA membership is valid for the calendar year (January–December). Please ignore the expiration date shown on the membership card due to a Zeffy system limitation.

Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.

Grand Sponsorship
$5,000

Valid until December 30

Grand Sponsorship

TTGA membership is valid for the calendar year (January–December). Please ignore the expiration date shown on the membership card due to a Zeffy system limitation.

Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!