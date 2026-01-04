TTGA 2026 - Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until December 30
Family Membership (2 Adults + 2 Kids)
Includes 1 primary member, spouse, and 2 children.
TTGA Membership is valid from January through December, and the membership expires on December 31st of every year. Due to a technical limitation in Zeffy, please ignore the expiration date shown on the membership card.
Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.
Valid until December 30
Extended Family Membership (4 Adults + 2 Kids)
Includes 1 primary member, spouse, 2 children, and 2 visiting parents.
TTGA Membership is valid from January through December, and the membership expires on December 31st of every year. Due to a technical limitation in Zeffy, please ignore the expiration date shown on the membership card.
Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.
Valid until December 30
Single Person Membership (1 Adult)
TTGA Membership is valid from January through December, and the membership expires on December 31st of every year. Due to a technical limitation in Zeffy, please ignore the expiration date shown on the membership card.
Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.
Renews yearly on: December 30
Silver Sponsorship
TTGA Membership is valid from January through December, and the membership expires on December 31st of every year. Due to a technical limitation in Zeffy, please ignore the expiration date shown on the membership card.
Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.
Valid until December 30
Gold Sponsorship
TTGA Membership is valid from January through December, and the membership expires on December 31st of every year. Due to a technical limitation in Zeffy, please ignore the expiration date shown on the membership card.
Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.
Valid until December 30
Platinum Sponsorship
TTGA membership is valid for the calendar year (January–December). Please ignore the expiration date shown on the membership card due to a Zeffy system limitation.
Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.
Valid until December 30
Diamond Sponsorship
TTGA membership is valid for the calendar year (January–December). Please ignore the expiration date shown on the membership card due to a Zeffy system limitation.
Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.
Valid until December 30
Grand Sponsorship
TTGA membership is valid for the calendar year (January–December). Please ignore the expiration date shown on the membership card due to a Zeffy system limitation.
Note: To avoid any additional Zeffy charges in your card transaction for using this, please select Other from the drop-down in Summary and enter $0.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!