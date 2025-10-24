TTLF Membership 2026!

Sliding Scale Option A: ONE Trip the Light Membership
$150

No expiration

Includes one drink ticket per night at seven events of JOY, MUSIC, DANCING, AND COMMUNITY. Thanks for joining TTLF!

Sliding Scale Option B: ONE Trip the Light Membership
$175

No expiration

Includes one drink ticket per night at seven events of JOY, MUSIC, DANCING, AND COMMUNITY. Thanks for joining TTLF!

Sliding Scale Option C: ONE Trip the Light Membership
$200

No expiration

Includes one drink ticket per night at seven events of JOY, MUSIC, DANCING, AND COMMUNITY. Thanks for joining TTLF!

Sliding Scale Option D: ONE Trip the Light Membership
$225

No expiration

Includes one drink ticket per night at seven events of JOY, MUSIC, DANCING, AND COMMUNITY. Thanks for joining TTLF!

Twelve MONTHLY payments of $13.50 for ONE TTLF Membership
$13.50

Renews monthly

LIMITED TIME for this one!

This option is available through November 30, 2025.

Includes one drink ticket per night at seven events of JOY, MUSIC, DANCING, AND COMMUNITY. Thanks for joining TTLF!

Add a donation for Launch Pad Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!