Launch Pad Foundation

Offered by

Launch Pad Foundation

About the memberships

TTLF Membership for 3/28/26 guests

Sliding Scale Option A: ONE Trip the Light Membership
$110

No expiration

Includes one drink ticket per night at six more events of JOY, MUSIC, DANCING, AND COMMUNITY. Thanks for joining TTLF!

Sliding Scale Option B: ONE Trip the Light Membership
$135

No expiration

Includes one drink ticket per night at six more events of JOY, MUSIC, DANCING, AND COMMUNITY. Thanks for joining TTLF!

Sliding Scale Option C: ONE Trip the Light Membership
$160

No expiration

Includes one drink ticket per night at six more events of JOY, MUSIC, DANCING, AND COMMUNITY. Thanks for joining TTLF!

Sliding Scale Option D: ONE Trip the Light Membership
$185

No expiration

Includes one drink ticket per night at six more events of JOY, MUSIC, DANCING, AND COMMUNITY. Thanks for joining TTLF!

MONTHLY option $126 for ONE Membership
$18

Renews monthly

Seven monthly payments of $18 April-October, 2026. Includes one drink ticket per night at six more events of JOY, MUSIC, AND COMMUNITY. Thanks for joining TTLF!

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