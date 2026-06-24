Launch Pad Foundation

Offered by

Launch Pad Foundation

About the memberships

TTLF Membership for 6/20/26 guests

Sliding Scale Option A: ONE Trip the Light Membership
$115

No expiration

Includes one drink ticket per night at four more events of JOY, MUSIC, DANCING, AND COMMUNITY. Thanks for joining TTLF!

Sliding Scale Option B: ONE Trip the Light Membership
$140

No expiration

Includes one drink ticket per night at four more events of JOY, MUSIC, DANCING, AND COMMUNITY. Thanks for joining TTLF!

Sliding Scale Option C: ONE Trip the Light Membership
$165

No expiration

Includes one drink ticket per night at four more events of JOY, MUSIC, DANCING, AND COMMUNITY. Thanks for joining TTLF!

Sliding Scale Option D: ONE Trip the Light Membership
$190

No expiration

IIncludes one drink ticket per night at four more events of JOY, MUSIC, DANCING, AND COMMUNITY. Thanks for joining TTLF!

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