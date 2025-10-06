TTP: 40th Anniversary Luncheon Volunteer Opportunities

Hosted by
Help welcome guests as they arrive! Volunteers will assist with check-in, distribute name tags, and guide attendees to their tables. A friendly smile and organized approach help set the tone for this meaningful celebration.
Be the first friendly face our guests see! Greeters will welcome attendees at the entrance, direct them to registration, and help maintain a warm, inviting atmosphere throughout the venue.
Join us early to help bring the event to life. Volunteers will assist with table and chair setup, decorations, signage, and preparing materials before guests arrive. This team helps create the beautiful, polished space that reflects 40 years of hope and healing.
Help us close out the celebration smoothly. Volunteers will assist with breaking down tables, gathering decorations, and loading materials to ensure the venue is left spotless and organized after the luncheon concludes.
Be our go-to helping hand! Floaters will assist wherever needed — from supporting registration and guiding guests to helping with small tasks during the event. This flexible role is perfect for volunteers who enjoy staying active and filling in the gaps as needed.
Student volunteers will serve as floaters or be assigned to assist with various event roles based on need, such as check-in, greeting guests, or supporting setup and cleanup tasks. This flexible position ensures every area runs smoothly and gives students a chance to experience different parts of the event. Volunteers should arrive ready to help wherever needed, demonstrate professionalism, and represent their school proudly throughout the luncheon.
