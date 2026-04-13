TTRC Derby - Year of the Horse

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to dinner, music, live auction, mini derby race, and more!
Admission for children under 10 years old, enjoy the full program with access to dinner, music, live auction, mini derby race, and more!
Admission for seniors and military personnel (ID may be required at entry). Enjoy the full program with access to dinner, music, live auction, mini derby race, and more!
$
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