Trinity Therapeutic Riding Center Inc

Hosted by

Trinity Therapeutic Riding Center Inc

About this event

TTRC Derby - Year of the Horse

1198 Washington St

Riverside, CA 92506, USA

Adult General Admission
$80

Enjoy the full program with access to dinner, music, live auction, mini derby race, and more!

Kids General Admission
$35

Admission for children under 10 years old, enjoy the full program with access to dinner, music, live auction, mini derby race, and more!

Senior and Military General Admission
$75

Admission for seniors and military personnel (ID may be required at entry). Enjoy the full program with access to dinner, music, live auction, mini derby race, and more!

Add a donation for Trinity Therapeutic Riding Center Inc

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