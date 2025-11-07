TTR's Raise Away Vacation Auction

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Starting bid
$2500 Value! Gala "Buy It Now" Price: $1250
Additional Weeks/Packages Available at the $1400 Buy It Now price!
🌴 Escape to The Mayan Palace
Enjoy a 7-night stay for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12) at The Mayan Palace in your choice of Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Peñasco. Nestled between lush jungle and white-sand beaches, this tropical resort offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.
Additional Details: Airfare NOT included. Primary traveler must be 25 years or older. Winners have 12 months from purchase to confirm and up to 18 months to travel. Maximum occupancy is 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Blackout dates include Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s weeks, all other dates subject to availability. Resort fee and hotel taxes (approx. $300) are due at redemption/check-out. Limit one certificate per household per 12 months. Group bookings are extremely limited and not guaranteed. This experience is non-transferable and final once confirmed. May not be resold.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $4500
Gala Buy It Now: $3600
Choose Your 3-Day Getaway: Kentucky Bourbon Trail Experience OR Nashville Music City Retreat
🥃 Lexington, Kentucky Bourbon Trail Experience Embark on a 3-night escape for 4 adults in a luxury 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence along the Bourbon Trail. Enjoy tastings at 3 top distilleries (e.g., Maker’s Mark, Woodford Reserve), plus a $250 dinner credit at Tony’s Steakhouse. Explore horse farms, Keeneland Racecourse, and charming downtown Lexington.
🎸 Nashville, Tennessee Retreat Enjoy a 3-night stay (weekend or midweek) in a spacious 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom private residence for up to 10 guests. Located in the heart of Music City, explore iconic venues like the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Dive into Nashville’s vibrant culture, outdoor trails, and renowned Southern cuisine.
Additional Details (Applies to Both Packages): Nights must be used consecutively in one trip. At least one guest must be 25 years of age or older. Winners have 2 years from date of purchase to travel. Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances. Properties are subject to availability and may vary in layout and amenities, but all meet high standards of comfort and quality. Airfare NOT included.
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