To The ResQ, Inc.

Hosted by

To The ResQ, Inc.

About this event

TTR's Raise Away Vacation Auction

Gems of Mexico: The Mayan Palace (1) item
Gems of Mexico: The Mayan Palace (1) item
Gems of Mexico: The Mayan Palace (1) item
Gems of Mexico: The Mayan Palace (1)
$900

Starting bid

$2500 Value! Gala "Buy It Now" Price: $1250

Additional Weeks/Packages Available at the $1400 Buy It Now price!


🌴 Escape to The Mayan Palace

Enjoy a 7-night stay for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12) at The Mayan Palace in your choice of Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Peñasco. Nestled between lush jungle and white-sand beaches, this tropical resort offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

  • Access to multiple pools, gourmet dining, spa, and nearby Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses
  • Explore scenic jungle trails, unwind at the beach, or visit the Jungala Aqua Experience water park
  • Optional evening entertainment includes Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, Latin America’s only resident Cirque show
  • Stay in a Studio Master Room with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a private balcony
  • Accommodates 2 adults and 2 children under 12

Additional Details: Airfare NOT included. Primary traveler must be 25 years or older. Winners have 12 months from purchase to confirm and up to 18 months to travel. Maximum occupancy is 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Blackout dates include Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s weeks, all other dates subject to availability. Resort fee and hotel taxes (approx. $300) are due at redemption/check-out. Limit one certificate per household per 12 months. Group bookings are extremely limited and not guaranteed. This experience is non-transferable and final once confirmed. May not be resold.

Kentucky Bourbon Trail OR Notes of Nashville (2) item
Kentucky Bourbon Trail OR Notes of Nashville (2) item
Kentucky Bourbon Trail OR Notes of Nashville (2)
$2,250

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $4500
Gala Buy It Now: $3600


Choose Your 3-Day Getaway: Kentucky Bourbon Trail Experience OR Nashville Music City Retreat


🥃 Lexington, Kentucky Bourbon Trail Experience Embark on a 3-night escape for 4 adults in a luxury 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence along the Bourbon Trail. Enjoy tastings at 3 top distilleries (e.g., Maker’s Mark, Woodford Reserve), plus a $250 dinner credit at Tony’s Steakhouse. Explore horse farms, Keeneland Racecourse, and charming downtown Lexington.

  • 3-night stay in a private residence
  • Accommodates up to 4 guests
  • Tours & tastings at 3 distilleries
  • $250 dinner credit at Tony’s
  • Concierge services by Raise Away
  • Cleaning fee: $199 due at booking
  • Blackout dates: April, October, Derby & Preakness weeks, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s

🎸 Nashville, Tennessee Retreat Enjoy a 3-night stay (weekend or midweek) in a spacious 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom private residence for up to 10 guests. Located in the heart of Music City, explore iconic venues like the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Dive into Nashville’s vibrant culture, outdoor trails, and renowned Southern cuisine.

  • 3-night stay (Fri–Mon or Mon–Thurs)
  • Accommodates up to 10 guests
  • Central location near top attractions
  • Concierge and booking by Raise Away
  • Cleaning fee: $500 due at booking
  • Blackout dates: Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, July 4th, CMA Festival & Awards weeks

Additional Details (Applies to Both Packages): Nights must be used consecutively in one trip. At least one guest must be 25 years of age or older. Winners have 2 years from date of purchase to travel. Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances. Properties are subject to availability and may vary in layout and amenities, but all meet high standards of comfort and quality. Airfare NOT included.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!