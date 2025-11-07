TTR's Raise Away Vacation Auction

$2500 Value! Gala "Buy It Now" Price: $1250

Additional Weeks/Packages Available at the $1400 Buy It Now price!



🌴 Escape to The Mayan Palace

Enjoy a 7-night stay for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12) at The Mayan Palace in your choice of Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Peñasco. Nestled between lush jungle and white-sand beaches, this tropical resort offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

Access to multiple pools, gourmet dining, spa, and nearby Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses

Explore scenic jungle trails, unwind at the beach, or visit the Jungala Aqua Experience water park

Optional evening entertainment includes Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, Latin America’s only resident Cirque show

Stay in a Studio Master Room with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a private balcony

Accommodates 2 adults and 2 children under 12

Additional Details: Airfare NOT included. Primary traveler must be 25 years or older. Winners have 12 months from purchase to confirm and up to 18 months to travel. Maximum occupancy is 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Blackout dates include Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s weeks, all other dates subject to availability. Resort fee and hotel taxes (approx. $300) are due at redemption/check-out. Limit one certificate per household per 12 months. Group bookings are extremely limited and not guaranteed. This experience is non-transferable and final once confirmed. May not be resold.