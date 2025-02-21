Tree Town Tennis

TTT Summer Championships Silent Auction

12400 W McMillan Rd, Boise, ID 83713, USA

Idaho Summer Basket item
Idaho Summer Basket
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy the Idaho Summer with two full day tickets to Roaring Springs Water Park, $40 in gift certificates from Goody's, two (admit 4) admission passes to World's Center for Birds of Prey, one (admit 2) ticket for an Ste Chapelle Winery open air concert, $50 gift card to Idaho Mountain Touring. All in a local handmade wooden bowl by Swede Siverson (with signature).
George Kittle Autographed Football Helmet item
George Kittle Autographed Football Helmet
$100

Starting bid

Star of the San Francisco 49ers. This was generously donated by Sportscard Fanatic in Boise.
SwingVision Pro Package item
SwingVision Pro Package
$80

Starting bid

SwingVision 1 year Pro Package: The #1 Tennis & Pickleball app built to help you win more matches. Play better. Win more. Get AI-powered game recordings, insights, and stats like the pros! All from your smart phone. Includes Swing Vision Pro stick. https://swing.vision
All Inclusive 5 day, 4 night to the Caribbean! item
All Inclusive 5 day, 4 night to the Caribbean!
$1,995

Starting bid

4 nights for 2 adults at an all-inclusive beachfront resort in the Caribbean. All meals, drinks, gratuities, and non-motorized activities included. Multiple resorts to choose from in Punta Cana, Cancun, and Riviera Maya. Woo hoo! Certificate good for 2 years. Airfare not included.

