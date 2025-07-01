Tualatin Hills Water Polo Club Silent Auction

Starting bid
Get the exclusive opportunity to have private coaching with BLAKE! This auction item entitles the winner to FIVE ONE HOUR SESSIONS for 2-3 players, on August 4th-8th, 8-9am at Raleigh Hills Swim Center. Generously donated by Coach Blake. Value - priceless.
Starting bid
Get the exclusive opportunity to have private coaching with BLAKE! This auction item entitles the winner to FIVE ONE HOUR SESSIONS for 2-3 players, on August 11-15th, 8-9am at Raleigh Hills Swim Center. Generously donated by Coach Blake. Value - priceless.
Starting bid
2 OREGON DUCKS VS OREGON STATE BEAVERS TICKETS ($2200 VALUE), club seating on the 50-yard line. Choice of two dates - 9/20/25 vs. Oregon State Beavers or 11/14/25 vs. Minnesota. Generously donated by Denis and Lindy Feneide. Valued at $2200.
Starting bid
FALL CHINOOK/KING SALMON FISHING RIVER FISHING TRIP FOR TWO. Guided by Adam Miske and generously donated by the Miske Family.
Starting bid
FOUR HILLSBORO HOPS TICKETS TO THE 8/16 GAME VS EVERETT AQUASOX @ HILLSBORO BALLPARK - Club Level with food and non-alcoholic drinks. Generously donated by The Donnely Family. Valued at $560.
Starting bid
FOUR 100 LEVEL TICKETS TO A 25-26 BLAZERS GAME. Game will be selected from a designated pool of games once the schedule has been released. Generously donated by the Portland Trailblazers. Value - $1,600.
Starting bid
TWO PORTLAND TIMBERS TICKETS ON THE TOYOTA TERRACE VS. FC DALLAS ON 9/27 @ PROVIDENCE PARK. Generously donated by the Cameron Family. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
ON3P SNOW SKIS. 2025 Woodsman 100, 181cm/100mm. Successful bidder may exchange for a different length of same model and width (width may not be changed). Generously donated by Custom ON3P, procured by Mark Hokkanen. Valued at $899.
Starting bid
HOSTED ROUND OF GOLF AT WAVERLY GOLF CLUB FOR UP TO THREE GOLFERS. Generously donated by the Kline Family. Valued at $600.
Starting bid
TWO NIGHTS AT CHOICE OF FIVE WORLDMARK LOCATIONS. Choose from Bend, Seaside, Redmond, Portland, or Klamath Falls, Oregon. Room size varies from 1-2 bedroom based on location chose. Bend (1 bed), Seaside (1 bed), Redmond (1-2 bed), Portland (studio/1 bed), Klamath Falls (1-2 bed). Dates subject to availability, For more information, please see Worldmark.wyndhamdestinations.com. Valued at over $700.
Starting bid
CHOCOLATE MAKING SESSION WITH MAJESTIC CHOCOLATES - hand-dip your own chocolates with Majestic Chocolates owner Jan Clay. Located in the heart of Oregon Wine Country, Majestic Chocolates creates exceptionally delicious chocolates using the finest ingredient. Generously donated by Jan Clay. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
MAUI JIM SUNGLASSES - VOUCHER FOR ANY ONE PAIR OF (NON-RX) SUNGLASSES ON www.mauijim.com up to $539. Generously donated by The Stager Family. Valued at $539.
Starting bid
ONE YEAR SUPPLY OF FARM FRESH EGGS - 1 DOZEN EVERY OTHER WEEK. Generously donated by Mark Hokkanen. Valued at $156.
Starting bid
HALF DAY CONSTRUCTION SERVICES FROM ADVANCED REMODEL AND CONSTRUCTION. Valid for 4 hours of construction service (labor cost only; materials not included). Generously donated by the Barkhuff Family.
VALUED AT $400.
Starting bid
IMA KITCHEN HOME CATERED DINNER FOR 4. Generously conated by Tsvia Faclieru. Valued at $200. See details below.
Discover the Magic of Israeli Flavors!
Craving Mediterranean cuisine with a unique Israeli twist? This is your chance to experience an unforgettable homemade meal, crafted with love and bursting with bold, authentic flavors.
This special offer includes a full-course meal for five guests, featuring:
• Two vibrant salads
• One flavorful side dish
• One delicious entrée
• One decadent dessert
—All selected by you from the menu below.
Voucher valid through the end of 2025 (holidays excluded).
To reserve your experience, please contact Tsvia Faclieru at least one month in advance at:
[email protected]
Starting bid
$100 ELEPHANTS DELI GIFT CARD. Generously donated by the Stanton Family.
Starting bid
$100 REI GIFT CARD. Generously donated by the Stanton Family.
Starting bid
MIZUMI BUFFET IN TIGARD - $100 RESTAURANT VOUCHER FOR LUNCH OR DINNER. Generously donated by Mizumi.
Starting bid
FOUR BOTTLES OF WINE AND TWO TASTINGS AT JACKSON FAMILY WINES with Charcuterie items (in basket). Bottles include: 21’ WV Chardonnay from Penner Ash, 21’ Estate Pinot Noir from Penner Ash, 21’ Cascade Pinot Noir from Gran Moraine, 21’ Estate Cuvée Pinot Noir from WillaKenzie.
Complimentary two tastings at one of four properties (Gran Moraine, Penner Ash, WillaKenzie, or Zena Crown). Variety of Charcuterie boards and serving items, along with crackers and marinated asparagus. Wine and tasting generously donated by Haley Vachter and Jackson Family Wine. Charcuterie by Kathie Bowdoin. Valued at $425.
This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.
Starting bid
ROSE CITY CHESS - 5 MONTHS FREE CHESS LESSON SUBSCRIPTION. Generously donated by Rose City Chess. Valued at $300. WWW.ROSECITYCHESS.COM
Starting bid
Seeking Earth Photography Session --20 Mins photo session with 10 images. Generously donated by Seeking Earth Photography. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
DOG GROOMING AT BARKZONE. Voucher good for one free dog groom. Generously donated by Dana Simpson at Barkzone. Valued at $75.
Starting bid
DOG BOARDING AT BARKZONE. Voucher good for two (consecutive) nights of dog boarding. Generously donated by Dana Simpson at Barkzone. Valued at $75.
Starting bid
LES SCHWAB - ONE FOUR WHEEL ALIGNMENT. Redeemable at Les Schwab Tires, 15825 Southwest Walker Road, Beaverton, OR 97006. Generously donated by Les Schwab Tires. Valued at $134.99.
Starting bid
Starting bid
TWO NEXT LEVEL PINBALL ARCADE PASSES. Generously donated by The Hefferman Family. Valued at $46.
Starting bid
ALL DAY GAME PASS FOR 6 PEOPLE, excludes Pickleball. Generously donated by The People’s Courts. Www.thepeoplescourts.com
Starting bid
Starting bid
ARCHERS AFIELD PARTY UP TO 10 GUESTS. Free Archery Party!
Fun for the whole family and friends.
Up to $240 value
We Provide:
• A private room with an indoor archery range
• Age appropriate bows and arrows
• Mini lesson focusing on shooting skills, safety, and range procedure
• Tables and chairs for your party stuff
• Clean up
You Provide:
• 5-10 guests ages 6 thru adult
• Adult supervision
• Food, beverage, and party favors
• Reservation is required
Generously donated by Archers Afield. Valued at $240.
Starting bid
$50 KINGPINS ARCADE FUNCARD. Locations in Beaverton and Portland. Generously donated by KingPins. Www.mykingpins.com.
Starting bid
$60 CLAW CITY GAME CARD. Generously donated by Claw City. Clawcityusa.com
Starting bid
Starting bid
$50 BOARD BARD GAMES GIFT CARD. Generously donated by Liz Sanford, owner of Board Bard Games. Www.the boarders.com.
Starting bid
5 JARS OF ORGANIC HONEY
(RAW AND LOCAL). Jars are 6 ounces. Generously donated by the Claussen Family. Valued at $50.
This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.
Starting bid
Starting bid
HANDMADE PENDLETON WOOL CLUTCH PURSE. Made with blanket weight Pendleton® wool. Fully lined and features an interior pocket and removable leather wrist strap. Dimensions: 5" x 9". Generously donated by the Hefferman Family. Valued at $40.
This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.
Starting bid
PHILIPS SONICARE 4700 TOOTHBRUSH. Generously donated by Bittner and Flann Dentistry. Valued at $100.
This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.
Starting bid
PENDLETON WHISKEY AND
STONE DISPENSER. Generously
donated by Kristen Shaw. Valued
at $80.
This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.
Starting bid
DOG GIFT BASKET AND $25 PACIFIC NW PETS GIFT CARD. Basket also includes Go slow pet feeder, dog collar, leash (size M), sign (It's days like this I wish I was a dog), pillow (come, sit, stay), rubber bone, tug toy, lick mat, pet grooming wipes, flea and tick spray, car coaster, ball toys, stuffy, and various dog treats. Generously donated by Pacific NW Pets and Andy and Sue Veitch. Valued at $95.
This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.
Starting bid
DEAN RUSSO DOG GIFT BASKET includes three Dean Russo wall hangings, drink container, and coasters. Also includes no-bite dog leash, dog harness, treat-buddy toy, puzzle toy, house-training bells, stickers, car coaster, pet comb, to-do list, photo frame, training clicker, cast iron dog hanger, dog mom sign, and potty bags. Generously donated by Andy and Sue Veitch. Valued at $100.
This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.
Starting bid
MOVIE NIGHT GIFT BASKET + AMC GIFT CARD FOR TWO TICKETS AND $20 AMC CREDIT. Basket also includes candy, popcorn, popcorn containers, plates, napkins, cupcake picks, and photobooth props. Generously donated by The Kelly Family. Valued at $75.
This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.
Starting bid
SPA BASKET INCLUDES $50 SPAFINDER GIFT CARD, LULULEMON BELT BAG, Himalayan cold/hot compress, night care kit, face mask, loofah, exfoliating glove, vegan body cream, bath bomb, body butter, and Eminence masque. Generously donated by The Bowdoin and Kelly Families. Valued at $195.
This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.
Starting bid
CAT GIFT BASKET - Includes cat tree, litter box, litter, raised food bowl set, cat collars, play tunnel, brush, toys, and various cat treats. Generously donated by The Kelly Family. Valued at $130.
This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.
Starting bid
GARDEN BASKET AND POTTED PLANT. Includes beautiful potted plants, watering can, ceramic pot, pruners, potting shovel, kneeling pad, gardening gloves, and yard art. Generously donated by Marcia and Darrell Kelly. Valued at $75.
This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.
Starting bid
EQUESTRIAN THEMED WINE AND CHARCUTERIE BASKET, WITH $25 ALBERTSON'S/HAGGEN GIFT CARD. Horse wine cork and cheese spreaders, two wooden charcuterie boards, two bottles of wine (2020 Earthquake Zinfandel, 2018 Inkblot Petite Sirah), and two wine glasses. Valued at $125.
This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.
Starting bid
OREGON WHISKEY AND SNACK BASKET including Bull Run Distilling Co Maple Whiskey (Portland, OR), Durant Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Dayton, OR), Miss Hannah's Bridge City Mix (Newbery, OR), Oregon Orchard Hazelnuts (Aurora, OR), Pendleton Mug (Pendleton, OR), Blue Raeven Berry Jam (Amity, OR), and Pacific Hazelnut Farms chocolate covered hazelnuts. Generously donated by Robin Hubbard. Valued at $125.
This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.
Starting bid
WATERPOLO SOCKS AND SNACKS BASKET includes two pairs of water polo themed socks, two packages of smoked salmon, crackers, beef summer sausage, vintage cheddar and Swiss cheeses, and caramel corn. Generously donated by Denys Buss. Valued at $75.
This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.
Starting bid
14 XBOX ONE GAMES (PREOWNED) AND 3 PS4 GAMES.
Starting bid
GAME AND COMIC BOOK BASKET WITH $50 TOTL GIFT CARD includes Nexus Infernum game, Passengers game, Digimon/Battle Spirits Saga, three comic books, and $50 Top of the Line Games gift card. Valued at $150.
Starting bid
SET OF 2 NOMADIX TOWELS. Towels designed to be so durable and versatile, you only ever need one.
Absorption
4x its weight in water
Dry Time
4x faster than traditional cotton terry towels
Size: 72.5"L x 30"W
Weight: 16oz
Material: 90% Post-Consumer Recycled Polyester
MicroTerry™ Technology
1 Original Towel = 30 Plastic Bottles
Generously donated by The Stager Family. Valued at $80.
Starting bid
HYLAND ESTATES WINE + TASTING AND CHARCUTERIE PACKAGE. Includes 6 bottles of wine, tasting for 4 people with charcuterie, and bottler opener. Generously donated by Hyland Estates. Valued at $400.
Wine included:
2023 Old Vine Gewurztraminer
2022 Chardonnay
2024 Old Vine Riesling
2022 Old Vine Pinot Noir
2022 Founders' Selection Pinot Noir
2022 Old Vine Coury Pinot Noir
Starting bid
THORNTON COFFEE AND TUMBLER. Generously donated by Thornton Coffee. Valued at $60.
Starting bid
GAMES AND COMIC BOOKS BASKET includes Wrath and The Giants game, Zombie World game, Dubious game, and three comic books. Valued at $125.
Starting bid
GAME BASKET includes the following games: Expeditions Around the World, Kingdoms of the Deep, Castles by the Sea, The Perfect Wave, and The World's Smallest Trivial Pursuit. Valued at $136.
Starting bid
WINE STAVE BASKET -
Handmade wine stave basket and food-safe charcuterie board. Two bottles of wine - 2018 Lujon Cabernet Sauvignon and Jacob Martin Pinot Noir, crackers, Carmona olives, Good Company Figs, Good Company Marcona Almonds, Kelly’s Marionberry Habanero Jam, and Olympia Provisions Sausage. Generously donated by The Blanchard Family. Valued at $260.
Starting bid
6 STEMLESS WINE GLASSES, Threshold Hutton Collection, 15 ounces, dishwasher safe. Generously donated by the Misra Family. Valued at $13.
Starting bid
COMIC BOOK BUNDLE -
Signed Ninja Turtles, Dark Knights of Steel, Black Panther, Edge of Spider-Verse, and X-Men. Valued at $50.
Starting bid
COMIC BOOK BUNDLE -
Signed Ninja Turtles, Dark Knights of Steel, Black Panther, Edge of Spider-Verse, and Batman. Valued at $50.
Starting bid
TRADER JOE'S SNACK BUNDLE includes:
Ranch cashews
Scandinavian sour gummy
Root beer float choc cookie
Italian trail mix
Milk choc bar
Dried mandarin
Dried mango
Milk chocolate gummy
Seasoned popcorn
Bbq potato chips
White cheddar corn puffs
Chili lime tortilla chips
Starting bid
GAME BUNDLE including Dog Park: Collector's Edition, Dog Park Expansion Pack, Splendor, Boss Monster: The Dungeon Building Card Game 10th Anniversary Edition, and Forever Home: A Game of Second Chances for Shelter Dogs. Game Overviews:
Dog Park is a competitive set-collection and point-to-point movement game where players take on the role of dog walkers.
Starting bid
CARD GAMES include 3-2-1 Countdown, Lumberjack
s Rocket Launchers, Battle Spirits Saga Verdant Wings Starter Pack, and Digimon Wolf of Friendship Starter Pack. $78 Value.
Starting bid
EXPRESS FUN PACKAGE Express Route, Bad People, and License Plate Cover. Valued at $65.
Starting bid
$50 McMenamins Gift Card
Starting bid
RESERS BEEF JERKY - THREE ONE-POUND CONTAINERS - Teriyaki, Honey Glazed, and Pepper.
Starting bid
STARBUCKS TUMBLER AND $10 GIFT CARD + UNO GAME. Generously donated by the Crombie Family. Valued at $42.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
