Tualatin Hills Water Polo Club Silent Auction

Semi-Private Lesson with BLAKE
$200

Starting bid

Get the exclusive opportunity to have private coaching with BLAKE! This auction item entitles the winner to FIVE ONE HOUR SESSIONS for 2-3 players, on August 4th-8th, 8-9am at Raleigh Hills Swim Center. Generously donated by Coach Blake. Value - priceless.

Semi-Private Lesson with BLAKE
$200

Starting bid

Get the exclusive opportunity to have private coaching with BLAKE! This auction item entitles the winner to FIVE ONE HOUR SESSIONS for 2-3 players, on August 11-15th, 8-9am at Raleigh Hills Swim Center. Generously donated by Coach Blake. Value - priceless.

2 OREGON DUCKS TICKETS
$250

Starting bid

2 OREGON DUCKS VS OREGON STATE BEAVERS TICKETS ($2200 VALUE), club seating on the 50-yard line. Choice of two dates - 9/20/25 vs. Oregon State Beavers or 11/14/25 vs. Minnesota. Generously donated by Denis and Lindy Feneide. Valued at $2200.

FALL CHINOOK/KING SALMON FISHING TRIP
$200

Starting bid

FALL CHINOOK/KING SALMON FISHING RIVER FISHING TRIP FOR TWO. Guided by Adam Miske and generously donated by the Miske Family.

4 HILLSBORO HOPS TICKETS + FOOD/DRINKS
$200

Starting bid

FOUR HILLSBORO HOPS TICKETS TO THE 8/16 GAME VS EVERETT AQUASOX @ HILLSBORO BALLPARK - Club Level with food and non-alcoholic drinks. Generously donated by The Donnely Family. Valued at $560.

4 PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS TICKETS
$200

Starting bid

FOUR 100 LEVEL TICKETS TO A 25-26 BLAZERS GAME. Game will be selected from a designated pool of games once the schedule has been released. Generously donated by the Portland Trailblazers. Value - $1,600.

2 PORTLAND TIMBERS TICKETS
$120

Starting bid

TWO PORTLAND TIMBERS TICKETS ON THE TOYOTA TERRACE VS. FC DALLAS ON 9/27 @ PROVIDENCE PARK. Generously donated by the Cameron Family. Valued at $200.

ON3P SNOW SKIS
$300

Starting bid

ON3P SNOW SKIS. 2025 Woodsman 100, 181cm/100mm. Successful bidder may exchange for a different length of same model and width (width may not be changed). Generously donated by Custom ON3P, procured by Mark Hokkanen. Valued at $899.

HOSTED ROUND OF GOLF AT WAVERLY GOLF CLUB
$200

Starting bid

HOSTED ROUND OF GOLF AT WAVERLY GOLF CLUB FOR UP TO THREE GOLFERS. Generously donated by the Kline Family. Valued at $600.

2 NIGHTS AT CHOICE OF FIVE WORLDMARK LOCATIONS
$250

Starting bid

TWO NIGHTS AT CHOICE OF FIVE WORLDMARK LOCATIONS. Choose from Bend, Seaside, Redmond, Portland, or Klamath Falls, Oregon. Room size varies from 1-2 bedroom based on location chose. Bend (1 bed), Seaside (1 bed), Redmond (1-2 bed), Portland (studio/1 bed), Klamath Falls (1-2 bed). Dates subject to availability, For more information, please see Worldmark.wyndhamdestinations.com. Valued at over $700.

CHOCOLATE MAKING SESSION WITH MAJESTIC CHOCOLATES
$100

Starting bid

CHOCOLATE MAKING SESSION WITH MAJESTIC CHOCOLATES - hand-dip your own chocolates with Majestic Chocolates owner Jan Clay. Located in the heart of Oregon Wine Country, Majestic Chocolates creates exceptionally delicious chocolates using the finest ingredient. Generously donated by Jan Clay. Valued at $200.

MAUI JIM SUNGLASSES VOUCHER UP TO $539
$50

Starting bid

MAUI JIM SUNGLASSES - VOUCHER FOR ANY ONE PAIR OF (NON-RX) SUNGLASSES ON www.mauijim.com up to $539. Generously donated by The Stager Family. Valued at $539.

ONE YEAR SUPPLY (EVERY OTHER WEEK) OF FARM FRESH EGGS
$50

Starting bid

ONE YEAR SUPPLY OF FARM FRESH EGGS - 1 DOZEN EVERY OTHER WEEK. Generously donated by Mark Hokkanen. Valued at $156.

HALF DAY CONSTRUCTION SERVICES
$150

Starting bid

HALF DAY CONSTRUCTION SERVICES FROM ADVANCED REMODEL AND CONSTRUCTION. Valid for 4 hours of construction service (labor cost only; materials not included). Generously donated by the Barkhuff Family.
VALUED AT $400.

IMA KITCHEN HOME CATERED DINNER FOR 4 item
IMA KITCHEN HOME CATERED DINNER FOR 4
$100

Starting bid

IMA KITCHEN HOME CATERED DINNER FOR 4. Generously conated by Tsvia Faclieru. Valued at $200. See details below.


Discover the Magic of Israeli Flavors!
Craving Mediterranean cuisine with a unique Israeli twist? This is your chance to experience an unforgettable homemade meal, crafted with love and bursting with bold, authentic flavors.

This special offer includes a full-course meal for five guests, featuring:
• Two vibrant salads
• One flavorful side dish
• One delicious entrée
• One decadent dessert
—All selected by you from the menu below.

Voucher valid through the end of 2025 (holidays excluded).
To reserve your experience, please contact Tsvia Faclieru at least one month in advance at:
[email protected]


$100 ELEPHANTS DELI GIFT CARD
$70

Starting bid

$100 ELEPHANTS DELI GIFT CARD. Generously donated by the Stanton Family.

$100 REI GIFT CARD
$70

Starting bid

$100 REI GIFT CARD. Generously donated by the Stanton Family.

$100 MIZUMI BUFFET GIFT CERTIFICATE
$50

Starting bid

MIZUMI BUFFET IN TIGARD - $100 RESTAURANT VOUCHER FOR LUNCH OR DINNER. Generously donated by Mizumi.

FOUR BOTTLES OF WINE AND TWO TASTINGS AT JACKSON FAMILY WINE item
FOUR BOTTLES OF WINE AND TWO TASTINGS AT JACKSON FAMILY WINE
$40

Starting bid

FOUR BOTTLES OF WINE AND TWO TASTINGS AT JACKSON FAMILY WINES with Charcuterie items (in basket). Bottles include: 21’ WV Chardonnay from Penner Ash, 21’ Estate Pinot Noir from Penner Ash, 21’ Cascade Pinot Noir from Gran Moraine, 21’ Estate Cuvée Pinot Noir from WillaKenzie.
Complimentary two tastings at one of four properties (Gran Moraine, Penner Ash, WillaKenzie, or Zena Crown). Variety of Charcuterie boards and serving items, along with crackers and marinated asparagus. Wine and tasting generously donated by Haley Vachter and Jackson Family Wine. Charcuterie by Kathie Bowdoin. Valued at $425.


This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.

ROSE CITY CHESS - 5 MONTHS FREE CHESS LESSON SUBSCRIPTION
$50

Starting bid

ROSE CITY CHESS - 5 MONTHS FREE CHESS LESSON SUBSCRIPTION. Generously donated by Rose City Chess. Valued at $300. WWW.ROSECITYCHESS.COM

PHOTOGRAPHY SESSION WITH IMAGES
$40

Starting bid

Seeking Earth Photography Session --20 Mins photo session with 10 images. Generously donated by Seeking Earth Photography. Valued at $200.

DOG GROOMING AT BARKZONE
$40

Starting bid

DOG GROOMING AT BARKZONE. Voucher good for one free dog groom. Generously donated by Dana Simpson at Barkzone. Valued at $75.

DOG BOARDING AT BARKZONE
$40

Starting bid

DOG BOARDING AT BARKZONE. Voucher good for two (consecutive) nights of dog boarding. Generously donated by Dana Simpson at Barkzone. Valued at $75.

LES SCHWAB - ONE FOUR WHEEL ALIGNMENT
$40

Starting bid

LES SCHWAB - ONE FOUR WHEEL ALIGNMENT. Redeemable at Les Schwab Tires, 15825 Southwest Walker Road, Beaverton, OR 97006. Generously donated by Les Schwab Tires. Valued at $134.99.

2 NEXT LEVEL PINBALL ARCADE PASSES
$10

Starting bid

TWO NEXT LEVEL PINBALL ARCADE PASSES. Generously donated by The Hefferman Family. Valued at $46.

ALL DAY GAME PASS FOR 6 PEOPLE TO THE PEOPLE’S COURTS
$15

Starting bid

ALL DAY GAME PASS FOR 6 PEOPLE, excludes Pickleball. Generously donated by The People’s Courts. Www.thepeoplescourts.com

ARCHERS AFIELD PARTY UP TO 10 GUESTS
$50

Starting bid

ARCHERS AFIELD PARTY UP TO 10 GUESTS. Free Archery Party!
Fun for the whole family and friends.
Up to $240 value
We Provide:
• A private room with an indoor archery range
• Age appropriate bows and arrows
• Mini lesson focusing on shooting skills, safety, and range procedure
• Tables and chairs for your party stuff
• Clean up
You Provide:
• 5-10 guests ages 6 thru adult
• Adult supervision
• Food, beverage, and party favors
• Reservation is required


Generously donated by Archers Afield. Valued at $240.

$50 KINGPINS ARCADE FUNCARD
$15

Starting bid

$50 KINGPINS ARCADE FUNCARD. Locations in Beaverton and Portland. Generously donated by KingPins. Www.mykingpins.com.

$60 CLAW CITY GAME CARD item
$60 CLAW CITY GAME CARD
$20

Starting bid

$60 CLAW CITY GAME CARD. Generously donated by Claw City. Clawcityusa.com

$50 BOARD BARD GAMES GIFT CARD
$20

Starting bid

$50 BOARD BARD GAMES GIFT CARD. Generously donated by Liz Sanford, owner of Board Bard Games. Www.the boarders.com.

5 ORGANIC HONEY
$30

Starting bid

5 JARS OF ORGANIC HONEY
(RAW AND LOCAL). Jars are 6 ounces. Generously donated by the Claussen Family. Valued at $50.


This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.

HANDMADE PENDLETON WOOL CLUTCH PURSE
$10

Starting bid

HANDMADE PENDLETON WOOL CLUTCH PURSE. Made with blanket weight Pendleton® wool. Fully lined and features an interior pocket and removable leather wrist strap. Dimensions: 5" x 9". Generously donated by the Hefferman Family. Valued at $40.


This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.

PHILIPS SONICARE 4700 TOOTHBRUSH
$25

Starting bid

PHILIPS SONICARE 4700 TOOTHBRUSH. Generously donated by Bittner and Flann Dentistry. Valued at $100.


This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.

PENDLETON WHISKEY AND STONE DISPENSER item
PENDLETON WHISKEY AND STONE DISPENSER
$20

Starting bid

PENDLETON WHISKEY AND
STONE DISPENSER. Generously
donated by Kristen Shaw. Valued
at $80.


This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.

DOG GIFT BASKET AND GIFT CARD
$25

Starting bid

DOG GIFT BASKET AND $25 PACIFIC NW PETS GIFT CARD. Basket also includes Go slow pet feeder, dog collar, leash (size M), sign (It's days like this I wish I was a dog), pillow (come, sit, stay), rubber bone, tug toy, lick mat, pet grooming wipes, flea and tick spray, car coaster, ball toys, stuffy, and various dog treats. Generously donated by Pacific NW Pets and Andy and Sue Veitch. Valued at $95.


This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.

DEAN RUSSO DOG GIFT BASKET
$20

Starting bid

DEAN RUSSO DOG GIFT BASKET includes three Dean Russo wall hangings, drink container, and coasters. Also includes no-bite dog leash, dog harness, treat-buddy toy, puzzle toy, house-training bells, stickers, car coaster, pet comb, to-do list, photo frame, training clicker, cast iron dog hanger, dog mom sign, and potty bags. Generously donated by Andy and Sue Veitch. Valued at $100.


This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.

MOVIE NIGHT GIFT BASKET
$25

Starting bid

MOVIE NIGHT GIFT BASKET + AMC GIFT CARD FOR TWO TICKETS AND $20 AMC CREDIT. Basket also includes candy, popcorn, popcorn containers, plates, napkins, cupcake picks, and photobooth props. Generously donated by The Kelly Family. Valued at $75.


This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.

SPA BASKET + $50 SPAFINDER CARD
$30

Starting bid

SPA BASKET INCLUDES $50 SPAFINDER GIFT CARD, LULULEMON BELT BAG, Himalayan cold/hot compress, night care kit, face mask, loofah, exfoliating glove, vegan body cream, bath bomb, body butter, and Eminence masque. Generously donated by The Bowdoin and Kelly Families. Valued at $195.


This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.

CAT GIFT BASKET item
CAT GIFT BASKET
$40

Starting bid

CAT GIFT BASKET - Includes cat tree, litter box, litter, raised food bowl set, cat collars, play tunnel, brush, toys, and various cat treats. Generously donated by The Kelly Family. Valued at $130.


This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.

GARDEN BASKET AND POTTED PLANT
$20

Starting bid

GARDEN BASKET AND POTTED PLANT. Includes beautiful potted plants, watering can, ceramic pot, pruners, potting shovel, kneeling pad, gardening gloves, and yard art. Generously donated by Marcia and Darrell Kelly. Valued at $75.


This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.

EQUESTRIAN THEMED WINE AND CHARCUTERIE BASKET, WITH $25 ALBE
$25

Starting bid

EQUESTRIAN THEMED WINE AND CHARCUTERIE BASKET, WITH $25 ALBERTSON'S/HAGGEN GIFT CARD. Horse wine cork and cheese spreaders, two wooden charcuterie boards, two bottles of wine (2020 Earthquake Zinfandel, 2018 Inkblot Petite Sirah), and two wine glasses. Valued at $125.


This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.

OREGON WHISKEY AND SNACK BASKET item
OREGON WHISKEY AND SNACK BASKET
$20

Starting bid

OREGON WHISKEY AND SNACK BASKET including Bull Run Distilling Co Maple Whiskey (Portland, OR), Durant Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Dayton, OR), Miss Hannah's Bridge City Mix (Newbery, OR), Oregon Orchard Hazelnuts (Aurora, OR), Pendleton Mug (Pendleton, OR), Blue Raeven Berry Jam (Amity, OR), and Pacific Hazelnut Farms chocolate covered hazelnuts. Generously donated by Robin Hubbard. Valued at $125.


This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.

WATERPOLO SOCKS AND SNACKS BASKET
$20

Starting bid

WATERPOLO SOCKS AND SNACKS BASKET includes two pairs of water polo themed socks, two packages of smoked salmon, crackers, beef summer sausage, vintage cheddar and Swiss cheeses, and caramel corn. Generously donated by Denys Buss. Valued at $75.


This item must be picked up at the event on 7/11.

14 XBOX ONE GAMES AND 3 PS4 (PREOWNED) item
14 XBOX ONE GAMES AND 3 PS4 (PREOWNED)
$20

Starting bid

14 XBOX ONE GAMES (PREOWNED) AND 3 PS4 GAMES.

GAME AND COMIC BOOK BASKET WITH $50 TOTL GIFT CARD
$20

Starting bid

GAME AND COMIC BOOK BASKET WITH $50 TOTL GIFT CARD includes Nexus Infernum game, Passengers game, Digimon/Battle Spirits Saga, three comic books, and $50 Top of the Line Games gift card. Valued at $150.

SET OF 2 NOMADIX TOWELS item
SET OF 2 NOMADIX TOWELS
$20

Starting bid

SET OF 2 NOMADIX TOWELS. Towels designed to be so durable and versatile, you only ever need one.

  • Super Absorbent
  • Quick-Dry
  • Sand-Resistant
  • Funk-Resistant
  • Pet Hair-Resistant

Absorption

4x its weight in water

Dry Time

4x faster than traditional cotton terry towels

Size: 72.5"L x 30"W

Weight: 16oz

Material: 90% Post-Consumer Recycled Polyester

MicroTerry™ Technology

1 Original Towel = 30 Plastic Bottles

Generously donated by The Stager Family. Valued at $80.

HYLAND ESTATES WINE + TASTING AND CHARCUTERIE PACKAGE item
HYLAND ESTATES WINE + TASTING AND CHARCUTERIE PACKAGE
$75

Starting bid

HYLAND ESTATES WINE + TASTING AND CHARCUTERIE PACKAGE. Includes 6 bottles of wine, tasting for 4 people with charcuterie, and bottler opener. Generously donated by Hyland Estates. Valued at $400.


Wine included:

2023 Old Vine Gewurztraminer

2022 Chardonnay

2024 Old Vine Riesling

2022 Old Vine Pinot Noir

2022 Founders' Selection Pinot Noir

2022 Old Vine Coury Pinot Noir

THORNTON COFFEE AND TUMBLER
$20

Starting bid

THORNTON COFFEE AND TUMBLER. Generously donated by Thornton Coffee. Valued at $60.

GAMES AND COMIC BOOKS BASKET
$10

Starting bid

GAMES AND COMIC BOOKS BASKET includes Wrath and The Giants game, Zombie World game, Dubious game, and three comic books. Valued at $125.

GAME BASKET
$20

Starting bid

GAME BASKET includes the following games: Expeditions Around the World, Kingdoms of the Deep, Castles by the Sea, The Perfect Wave, and The World's Smallest Trivial Pursuit. Valued at $136.

WINE STAVE BASKET AND CHARCUTERIE BOARD
$80

Starting bid

WINE STAVE BASKET -

Handmade wine stave basket and food-safe charcuterie board. Two bottles of wine - 2018 Lujon Cabernet Sauvignon and Jacob Martin Pinot Noir, crackers, Carmona olives, Good Company Figs, Good Company Marcona Almonds, Kelly’s Marionberry Habanero Jam, and Olympia Provisions Sausage. Generously donated by The Blanchard Family. Valued at $260.

STEMLESS WINE GLASSES item
STEMLESS WINE GLASSES
$10

Starting bid

6 STEMLESS WINE GLASSES, Threshold Hutton Collection, 15 ounces, dishwasher safe. Generously donated by the Misra Family. Valued at $13.

COMIC BOOK BUNDLE
$10

Starting bid

COMIC BOOK BUNDLE -

Signed Ninja Turtles, Dark Knights of Steel, Black Panther, Edge of Spider-Verse, and X-Men. Valued at $50.

COMIC BOOK BUNDLE #2
$10

Starting bid

COMIC BOOK BUNDLE -

Signed Ninja Turtles, Dark Knights of Steel, Black Panther, Edge of Spider-Verse, and Batman. Valued at $50.

TRADER JOE'S SNACK BUNDLE
$20

Starting bid

TRADER JOE'S SNACK BUNDLE includes:

Ranch cashews

Scandinavian sour gummy 

Root beer float choc cookie 

Italian trail mix

Milk choc bar

Dried mandarin

Dried mango

Milk chocolate gummy

Seasoned popcorn

Bbq potato chips 

White cheddar corn puffs

Chili lime tortilla chips

GAME BUNDLE
$15

Starting bid

GAME BUNDLE including Dog Park: Collector's Edition, Dog Park Expansion Pack, Splendor, Boss Monster: The Dungeon Building Card Game 10th Anniversary Edition, and Forever Home: A Game of Second Chances for Shelter Dogs. Game Overviews:
Dog Park is a competitive set-collection and point-to-point movement game where players take on the role of dog walkers. 

  • Dog Park expansion includes 29 new dog cards featuring European breeds and introduces two new abilities: "Lone Wolf" and "Well Trained". 
  • Splendor is a strategy board game where players act as Renaissance merchants collecting gems and acquiring developments to gain prestige points. 
  • Boss Monster is a strategic card game where players act as video-game style villains, building side-scrolling dungeons to lure and defeat adventurers. 
  • Forever Home is a puzzly pattern-building game for 1-5 players focused on rehoming shelter dogs. 
CARD GAMES
$10

Starting bid

CARD GAMES include 3-2-1 Countdown, Lumberjack

s Rocket Launchers, Battle Spirits Saga Verdant Wings Starter Pack, and Digimon Wolf of Friendship Starter Pack. $78 Value.

EXPRESS FUN PACKAGE
$10

Starting bid

EXPRESS FUN PACKAGE Express Route, Bad People, and License Plate Cover. Valued at $65.

$50 McMenamins Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$50 McMenamins Gift Card

RESERS BEEF JERKY
$20

Starting bid

RESERS BEEF JERKY - THREE ONE-POUND CONTAINERS - Teriyaki, Honey Glazed, and Pepper.

STARBUCKS TUMBLER AND $10 GIFT CARD + UNO GAME
$20

Starting bid

STARBUCKS TUMBLER AND $10 GIFT CARD + UNO GAME. Generously donated by the Crombie Family. Valued at $42.

