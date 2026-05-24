Tualatin Timberwolves Youth Football Association

Offered by

Tualatin Timberwolves Youth Football Association

Tualatin Youth Football 2026 Sponsorships

GOLD SPONSOR
$3,000

5’x4’ individual banner at all TTYFA home games, 3x social media shout outs during the season, 3x announcer recognition at TTYFA Jamboree, logo on TTYFA website with a direct link to your site, 1 VIP reserved parking space for TuHS Varsity home games, 2 VIP admission tickets for TuHS Varsity home games, $25 Food Voucher for TTYFA Jamboree.

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SILVER SPONSOR
$2,000

4’x3’ individual banner at all TTYFA home games, 2x social media shout outs during during the season, 2x announcer recognition at TTYFA Jamboree, logo on TTYFA website with a direct link to your site, 1 VIP reserved parking space for TuHS Varsity home games, 2 VIP admission tickets for TuHS Varsity home games, $25 Food Voucher for TTYFA Jamboree.

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BRONZE SPONSOR
$1,000

4’x3’ individual banner at all TTYFA home games, 1 social media shout out during the season, 1 announcer recognition at TTYFA Jamboree, logo on TTYFA website with a direct link to your site, 2 VIP admission tickets for TuHS Varsity home games.

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LIGHT 'EM UP SPONSOR
$500

Logo on Field Light Banner (at upper practice fields), 1 social media shout out during the season, 1 announcer recognition at TTYFA Jamboree, logo on TTYFA website with a direct link to your site, listed on group banner at all TTYFA home games.

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SPECIAL TEAMS SPONSOR
$500

Logo on TTYFA yard signs, 1 social media shout out during the season, 1 announcer recognition at TTYFA Jamboree, logo on TTYFA website with a direct link to your site, listed on group banner at all TTYFA home games.

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FRIEND OF TTYFA
$250

Logo on TTYFA website with a direct link to your site, listed on group banner at all TTYFA home games.

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