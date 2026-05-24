Tualatin Youth Football 2026 Sponsorships

Offered by
5’x4’ individual banner at all TTYFA home games, 3x social media shout outs during the season, 3x announcer recognition at TTYFA Jamboree, logo on TTYFA website with a direct link to your site, 1 VIP reserved parking space for TuHS Varsity home games, 2 VIP admission tickets for TuHS Varsity home games, $25 Food Voucher for TTYFA Jamboree.
4’x3’ individual banner at all TTYFA home games, 2x social media shout outs during during the season, 2x announcer recognition at TTYFA Jamboree, logo on TTYFA website with a direct link to your site, 1 VIP reserved parking space for TuHS Varsity home games, 2 VIP admission tickets for TuHS Varsity home games, $25 Food Voucher for TTYFA Jamboree.
4’x3’ individual banner at all TTYFA home games, 1 social media shout out during the season, 1 announcer recognition at TTYFA Jamboree, logo on TTYFA website with a direct link to your site, 2 VIP admission tickets for TuHS Varsity home games.
Logo on Field Light Banner (at upper practice fields), 1 social media shout out during the season, 1 announcer recognition at TTYFA Jamboree, logo on TTYFA website with a direct link to your site, listed on group banner at all TTYFA home games.
Logo on TTYFA yard signs, 1 social media shout out during the season, 1 announcer recognition at TTYFA Jamboree, logo on TTYFA website with a direct link to your site, listed on group banner at all TTYFA home games.
Logo on TTYFA website with a direct link to your site, listed on group banner at all TTYFA home games.
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