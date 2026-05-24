Tualatin Youth Football 2026 Sponsorships

4’x3’ individual banner at all TTYFA home games, 2x social media shout outs during during the season, 2x announcer recognition at TTYFA Jamboree, logo on TTYFA website with a direct link to your site, 1 VIP reserved parking space for TuHS Varsity home games, 2 VIP admission tickets for TuHS Varsity home games, $25 Food Voucher for TTYFA Jamboree.