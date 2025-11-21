Fairview Community Church

Hosted by

Fairview Community Church

About this event

TUBOP: A Jazzy Christmas Concert at FCC

2525 Fairview Rd

Costa Mesa, CA 92626, USA

Donate at the Door
Free

Select this option if you would like to reserve your spot and donate at the door.


The suggested donation is $20 via Cash, PayPal, Venmo, or Zelle.


If you would like to donate to FCC additionally, here are ways to do so:


PayPal: [email protected]

Venmo: @Monica-Corsaro

Zelle: [email protected]

Pre-Sale Ticket
$20

The suggested donation is $20.


If you would like to donate to FCC additionally, here are the ways to do so:


PayPal: [email protected]

Venmo: @Monica-Corsaro

Zelle: [email protected]

Add a donation for Fairview Community Church

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