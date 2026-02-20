TUCC Early Childhood Centers, Inc. King & Queens Sneaker Ball

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About this event
Your General Admission ticket includes:
• Hosted Open Bar
• Complimentary Food
• Free Parking (limited spaces available)
• Swag Bags while supplies last
Become the exclusive Title Sponsor of the Kings & Queens Sneaker Ball and position your brand at the center of an unforgettable evening celebrating children, culture, and community impact. This premier partnership provides maximum visibility while directly supporting programs that strengthen families, support educators, and expand access to quality education throughout Chicago.
Title Sponsor benefits include:
• Exclusive presenting naming rights
• Premier logo placement across event marketing and materials
• Verbal recognition during the event program
• VIP table for 8 guests with premium placement
• Opportunity to include branded items in guest swag bags
• Dedicated pre- and post-event social media recognition
• Hosted open bar and complimentary food for all table guests
• Free Parking
• Swag bags while supplies last
Align your organization with a trusted community institution while receiving premier visibility throughout the Kings & Queens Sneaker Ball experience. Presenting Sponsors help fuel transformative programs supporting children, educators, and families across Chicago.
Presenting Sponsor benefits include:
• Premier brand visibility throughout the event and promotional campaign
• Reserved VIP table for 8 guests
• Public acknowledgment during the program
• Inclusion in digital and email marketing communications
• Social media recognition and event marketing visibility
• Hosted open bar and complimentary food for all table guests
• Free Parking
• Swag bags while supplies last
Gold Sponsors receive strong event visibility while demonstrating a commitment to education, wellness, and community advancement. Your partnership directly supports impactful school age initiatives serving Chicago families.
Gold Sponsor benefits include:
• Prominent brand presence within the event environment and printed materials
• Four guest admissions to the Sneaker Ball
• Recognition across social media promotions
• Acknowledgment during the event program
• Hosted open bar and complimentary food for attending guests
• Free Parking
• Swag bags while supplies last
Support an evening dedicated to children, families, and educational excellence while gaining meaningful community recognition. Silver Sponsors play an important role in helping TUCC Early Childhood Centers continue its mission-driven work.
Silver Sponsor benefits include:
• Brand or name recognition across select event materials
• Two guest admissions to the Sneaker Ball
• Social media acknowledgment
• Hosted open bar and complimentary food for attending guests
• Free Parking
• Swag bags while supplies last
Community Sponsors help make the Kings & Queens Sneaker Ball possible while visibly supporting programs that strengthen families and uplift children throughout Chicago communities.
Community Sponsor benefits include:
• Recognition during the event experience
• Two guest admissions to the Sneaker Ball
• Hosted open bar and complimentary food for attending guests
• Alignment with a mission-centered community initiative
• Free Parking
• Swag bags while supplies last
Celebrate with your team, family, or organization while supporting a meaningful cause. The Patron Table package is designed for supporters who want to enjoy the experience together while contributing to a high-impact fundraiser benefiting children and families.
Patron Table benefits include:
• Reserved table seating for guests
• Hosted open bar
• Complimentary food
• Free parking (limited availability)
• Swag bags while supplies last
• Participation in a culture-centered community fundraiser
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!