TUCC Early Childhood Centers, Inc. King & Queens Sneaker Ball

Title Sponsor

Become the exclusive Title Sponsor of the Kings & Queens Sneaker Ball and position your brand at the center of an unforgettable evening celebrating children, culture, and community impact. This premier partnership provides maximum visibility while directly supporting programs that strengthen families, support educators, and expand access to quality education throughout Chicago.





Title Sponsor benefits include:

• Exclusive presenting naming rights

• Premier logo placement across event marketing and materials

• Verbal recognition during the event program

• VIP table for 8 guests with premium placement

• Opportunity to include branded items in guest swag bags

• Dedicated pre- and post-event social media recognition

• Hosted open bar and complimentary food for all table guests

• Free Parking

• Swag bags while supplies last