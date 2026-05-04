Tucker's Spring Fling Silent Auction

Starting bid
Give your young athlete an unforgettable week of soccer! This prize includes a full week at the Nike Soccer Camp, where players build skills, confidence and teamwork through expert coaching, drills, and scrimmages--all in a fun, supportive environment.
Choose any of the following weeks:
June 29th - July 2nd
July 6th - July 9th
July 13th - July 16th
July 20th - July 23rd
July 27th - July 30th
August 3rd - August 6th
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day at Fenway with 4 coveted Green Monster tickets at Fenway Park. Take in the game from one of baseball's most iconic views while supporting the Tucker Playground Project!
Includes (4) Green Monster tickets to a 2026 regular season game
Mutually agreed upon game date between winner and the Red Sox. Blackout dates apply.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!