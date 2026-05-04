Tucker PTO

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Tucker PTO

Tucker's Spring Fling Silent Auction

Week of Nike Soccer Camp @ Milton Academy item
Week of Nike Soccer Camp @ Milton Academy
$125

Starting bid

Give your young athlete an unforgettable week of soccer! This prize includes a full week at the Nike Soccer Camp, where players build skills, confidence and teamwork through expert coaching, drills, and scrimmages--all in a fun, supportive environment.

Choose any of the following weeks:

June 29th - July 2nd
July 6th - July 9th
July 13th - July 16th
July 20th - July 23rd
July 27th - July 30th
August 3rd - August 6th

Four (4) Green Monster Tickets to a 2026 Red Sox Game
$450

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable day at Fenway with 4 coveted Green Monster tickets at Fenway Park. Take in the game from one of baseball's most iconic views while supporting the Tucker Playground Project!

Includes (4) Green Monster tickets to a 2026 regular season game


Mutually agreed upon game date between winner and the Red Sox. Blackout dates apply.

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