Hosted by

Tucson Nurses Week Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Tucson Nurses Week Foundation's Silent Auction May 9th, 2026

Swarovski Crystal Set item
Swarovski Crystal Set item
Swarovski Crystal Set
$5

Starting bid

Swarovski Crystal Candle Holder 2-pin w/Candles, Swarovski Crystal Small Animals, Duck, Fish, Bear, Bird, & Rabbit, Swarovski Perel Necklace and Bracelet – Value $370

Royal Porzellan Bavaria KPM Germany Handarbeit & Guess Totes item
Royal Porzellan Bavaria KPM Germany Handarbeit & Guess Totes
$5

Starting bid

White Bisque Tall Vase & Numbered (1450/28) Ginger Jar/Canister w/Lid, Lg. White Candle, Candle Snuffer Set, White Guess Tote ($138) – Value $308

African Bag & Bamboo Lantern w/Necklaces & BJ’s Rest GC Set item
African Bag & Bamboo Lantern w/Necklaces & BJ’s Rest GC Set item
African Bag & Bamboo Lantern w/Necklaces & BJ’s Rest GC Set
$5

Starting bid

African Bag, Lg. Bamboo Woven Lantern, Necklace X 2, BJ’s Restaurant $100 GC – Value $240

Beach/Pool Set (Pink item
Beach/Pool Set (Pink
$5

Starting bid

Beach/Pool Set (Pink) – Soft Cooler w/wheels, Lg. Beach Mat, Beach Towel, Lg. Soft Tote, Beach Football, Lg. Water Glasses w/Straw X 2, Pink Margarita Glasses X 4, Sunglasses, Drink Stirrers, Swim Tube, Fabric Noodle, X-Shot Motor, Sand Shoval, Nerf Howler, Power Splash Pumps X 2, Pool Lounger, Sm. Flamingo Tray, Plastic Ice Bucket, White Serving Tray, White Metal Bin – Value $315

Black & White Kitchen Set item
Black & White Kitchen Set
$5

Starting bid

Black & White Kitchen Set – Toastmaster One Cup Coffee Maker, B/W Coffee Mug X 2, Coffee Mug Holder, B/W Dishtowel, B/W Utensil Holder, Blk Utensils X 5, Blk Rattan Storage Container, Blk Napkin Holder, White Serving Tray, Blk Rattan Basket, “Out of Office” Coffee Mug, Baileys Irish Cream, Blk Stainless Steel Coffee Travel Mug w/TNWF Logo, Blk Butter Dish, Blk/Red Lunch Bags X 2, Automatic Soap Dispenser, Electric Wax Warmer, B/W Potholders, White Metal Bin – Value $327

Guess Handbag Set item
Guess Handbag Set
$5

Starting bid

Guess Handbag Set – Guess Handbag/Tote, Jennifer Lopez Book “True Love”, Silver Nautical Necklace & Earrings, Cut Glass Vase, Floppy Hat, Foster Grant Sunglasses, Luella Rhinestone Jelly Thong Sandal (Size-8) – Value $270

SS Choker Necklace w/Jeweled Pendant & Earrings item
SS Choker Necklace w/Jeweled Pendant & Earrings
$5

Starting bid

SS Choker Necklace w/Jeweled Pendant & Earrings, - Value $165

SA- Turquoise Necklace and Earring, and clutch item
SA- Turquoise Necklace and Earring, and clutch
$5

Starting bid

SA – Faux Turquoise Women’s Face Beaded Necklace and Earrings, Turquoise Silvered Beaded Clutch – Value $85

Denim Star Pillow Set item
Denim Star Pillow Set
$5

Starting bid

Denim Star Pillow Set – Denim Pillows X 3, Silver Candle Holders X 2, Denim colored Vase w/Flowers, Silver Tin Sconce – Value $175

Diana Madaras Set item
Diana Madaras Set
$5

Starting bid

Diana Madaras Set – Signed “Fivesome at Stone Canyon” 11X14 Matted/Framed Print, “Catalina Magic” Journal, Ink Pen Set, “Catalina Magic” Stemless Tumbler, Purple Glass Candle Holder, Sm Multicolored Glass Lantern, The 12 Stages of Healing Book – Value $239

Charcuterie Board, Trader Joe’s, Rosati’s Pizza GC item
Charcuterie Board, Trader Joe’s, Rosati’s Pizza GC item
Charcuterie Board, Trader Joe’s, Rosati’s Pizza GC item
Charcuterie Board, Trader Joe’s, Rosati’s Pizza GC
$5

Starting bid

Lg Wooden Charcuterie Board Set -Wooden Charcuterie Board, Oil Dipping/S&P Set, Condiment Bowls X 3, Olive Dish, Glass Kokopelli Cutting Board w/Knife, Wine & Wine Glasses X2, Trader Joes Donation, Rosati’s Pizza GC $50 – Value $300

Gold vase and Loews stay item
Gold vase and Loews stay item
Gold vase and Loews stay
$5

Starting bid

Lg Gold Vase Set – Lg Gold Vase from Greece, Btl. Brut Sparkling Wine & Freixenet ASTI DOCG Prosecco White Wine, Champaign Glasses X 4, Loews Ventana Canyon Resort 1-night stay with Brunch for 2 people ($500) – Value $630

Turquoise Tray & Watercolor Print Set item
Turquoise Tray & Watercolor Print Set
$5

Starting bid

Turquoise Tray & Watercolor Print Set – Turquoise Tray, Beaded Belt from Greece, Vrama Small Pottery, Necklace, Earrings, Bracelet Set, Mexican Pottery Bowl w/Stand, Potpourri, Framed Original Watercolor by past Fab 50 RN – Value $280

Paul Brent Limited Edition Desert Bloom item
Paul Brent Limited Edition Desert Bloom
$5

Starting bid

Paul Brent Limited Edition Desert Bloom #LPB-02 Framed Print – Value $260

Professional certification item
Professional certification
$5

Starting bid

TNWF Professional Certification Sponsorship – Value $500


Block fitness basket item
Block fitness basket
$5

Starting bid

Blogk Fitness Basket – Value $350


Assorted Wines Basket item
Assorted Wines Basket
$5

Starting bid

Assorted Wines Basket – George‘s wine shop


Assorted wine basket #2 item
Assorted wine basket #2
$5

Starting bid

Assorted wine basket - George’s wine shop

Handmade “AZ Theme” Quilt item
Handmade “AZ Theme” Quilt item
Handmade “AZ Theme” Quilt item
Handmade “AZ Theme” Quilt
$5

Starting bid

Handmade “AZ Theme” Quilt – Handmade by Nurses from Casa de La Luz Hospice Value $200


Face Time by CC basket item
Face Time by CC basket
$5

Starting bid

Face Time Aesthetics Assorted Basket – Cynthia Carsten Value $300


El Rio health basket item
El Rio health basket
$5

Starting bid

El Rio Health Fitness Basket – Value $500

 


Wine bar cart item
Wine bar cart
$5

Starting bid

Wine/Bar Cart – Wine Glasses X 4, Wine Glasses X 2, Wine Bottle Opener, Wine Stopper, Wine Carafe, White Wine Cheese Ball Mix, Wine Pour/Stopper X 2, Sm. Glass Bowl, Rustic Blk/Brn Wine Cart, Enlarged Wine Glass/Cork Saver, Bourbon & 2 Glasses Value $357 Jeanette + Connie Moore


Mother’s Day Nw basket item
Mother’s Day Nw basket
$5

Starting bid

Value 450.00. Mother’s Day- wine, chocolates

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