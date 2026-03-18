Tucson Nurses Week Foundation's Silent Auction May 9th, 2026

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Starting bid
Swarovski Crystal Candle Holder 2-pin w/Candles, Swarovski Crystal Small Animals, Duck, Fish, Bear, Bird, & Rabbit, Swarovski Perel Necklace and Bracelet – Value $370
Starting bid
White Bisque Tall Vase & Numbered (1450/28) Ginger Jar/Canister w/Lid, Lg. White Candle, Candle Snuffer Set, White Guess Tote ($138) – Value $308
Starting bid
African Bag, Lg. Bamboo Woven Lantern, Necklace X 2, BJ’s Restaurant $100 GC – Value $240
Starting bid
Beach/Pool Set (Pink) – Soft Cooler w/wheels, Lg. Beach Mat, Beach Towel, Lg. Soft Tote, Beach Football, Lg. Water Glasses w/Straw X 2, Pink Margarita Glasses X 4, Sunglasses, Drink Stirrers, Swim Tube, Fabric Noodle, X-Shot Motor, Sand Shoval, Nerf Howler, Power Splash Pumps X 2, Pool Lounger, Sm. Flamingo Tray, Plastic Ice Bucket, White Serving Tray, White Metal Bin – Value $315
Starting bid
Black & White Kitchen Set – Toastmaster One Cup Coffee Maker, B/W Coffee Mug X 2, Coffee Mug Holder, B/W Dishtowel, B/W Utensil Holder, Blk Utensils X 5, Blk Rattan Storage Container, Blk Napkin Holder, White Serving Tray, Blk Rattan Basket, “Out of Office” Coffee Mug, Baileys Irish Cream, Blk Stainless Steel Coffee Travel Mug w/TNWF Logo, Blk Butter Dish, Blk/Red Lunch Bags X 2, Automatic Soap Dispenser, Electric Wax Warmer, B/W Potholders, White Metal Bin – Value $327
Starting bid
Guess Handbag Set – Guess Handbag/Tote, Jennifer Lopez Book “True Love”, Silver Nautical Necklace & Earrings, Cut Glass Vase, Floppy Hat, Foster Grant Sunglasses, Luella Rhinestone Jelly Thong Sandal (Size-8) – Value $270
Starting bid
SS Choker Necklace w/Jeweled Pendant & Earrings, - Value $165
Starting bid
SA – Faux Turquoise Women’s Face Beaded Necklace and Earrings, Turquoise Silvered Beaded Clutch – Value $85
Starting bid
Denim Star Pillow Set – Denim Pillows X 3, Silver Candle Holders X 2, Denim colored Vase w/Flowers, Silver Tin Sconce – Value $175
Starting bid
Diana Madaras Set – Signed “Fivesome at Stone Canyon” 11X14 Matted/Framed Print, “Catalina Magic” Journal, Ink Pen Set, “Catalina Magic” Stemless Tumbler, Purple Glass Candle Holder, Sm Multicolored Glass Lantern, The 12 Stages of Healing Book – Value $239
Starting bid
Lg Wooden Charcuterie Board Set -Wooden Charcuterie Board, Oil Dipping/S&P Set, Condiment Bowls X 3, Olive Dish, Glass Kokopelli Cutting Board w/Knife, Wine & Wine Glasses X2, Trader Joes Donation, Rosati’s Pizza GC $50 – Value $300
Starting bid
Lg Gold Vase Set – Lg Gold Vase from Greece, Btl. Brut Sparkling Wine & Freixenet ASTI DOCG Prosecco White Wine, Champaign Glasses X 4, Loews Ventana Canyon Resort 1-night stay with Brunch for 2 people ($500) – Value $630
Starting bid
Turquoise Tray & Watercolor Print Set – Turquoise Tray, Beaded Belt from Greece, Vrama Small Pottery, Necklace, Earrings, Bracelet Set, Mexican Pottery Bowl w/Stand, Potpourri, Framed Original Watercolor by past Fab 50 RN – Value $280
Starting bid
Paul Brent Limited Edition Desert Bloom #LPB-02 Framed Print – Value $260
Starting bid
TNWF Professional Certification Sponsorship – Value $500
Starting bid
Blogk Fitness Basket – Value $350
Starting bid
Assorted Wines Basket – George‘s wine shop
Starting bid
Assorted wine basket - George’s wine shop
Starting bid
Handmade “AZ Theme” Quilt – Handmade by Nurses from Casa de La Luz Hospice Value $200
Starting bid
Face Time Aesthetics Assorted Basket – Cynthia Carsten Value $300
Starting bid
El Rio Health Fitness Basket – Value $500
Starting bid
Wine/Bar Cart – Wine Glasses X 4, Wine Glasses X 2, Wine Bottle Opener, Wine Stopper, Wine Carafe, White Wine Cheese Ball Mix, Wine Pour/Stopper X 2, Sm. Glass Bowl, Rustic Blk/Brn Wine Cart, Enlarged Wine Glass/Cork Saver, Bourbon & 2 Glasses – Value $357 Jeanette + Connie Moore
Starting bid
Value 450.00. Mother’s Day- wine, chocolates
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