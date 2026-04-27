American Society For Deaf Children Inc
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American Society For Deaf Children Inc

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American Society For Deaf Children Inc

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Tuesday Family ASL Class: Community

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$

Community
$95
Members only

This Community ASL class is designed for Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing community members who want to strengthen their communication skills together through American Sign Language.


Participants will build on foundational ASL by practicing longer conversations, question-and-answer skills, descriptive language, storytelling, problem-solving, and everyday interactions in home, school, work, and community settings. The class focuses on helping participants move beyond basic vocabulary and develop stronger, more natural communication.


This class is Deaf-led and voiced in both English and Spanish, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for multilingual families and community members.

Community (non-members)
$135

This Community ASL class is designed for Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing community members who want to strengthen their communication skills together through American Sign Language.


Participants will build on foundational ASL by practicing longer conversations, question-and-answer skills, descriptive language, storytelling, problem-solving, and everyday interactions in home, school, work, and community settings. The class focuses on helping participants move beyond basic vocabulary and develop stronger, more natural communication.


This class is Deaf-led and voiced in both English and Spanish, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for multilingual families and community members.

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